Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Mission: Tech. Sgt. Christopher Gauna

    Behind the Mission: Tsgt. Christopher Gauna

    Photo By Senior Airman Samuel Toman | Tech. Sgt. Christopher Alexander Gauna, an aircraft structural maintenance craftsman...... read more read more

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Samuel Toman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Every successful flight of the 153rd Airlift Wing starts with the dedication of Airmen who keep our aircraft mission-ready. For Tech Sgt. Christopher Alexander Gauna, an Aircraft Structural Maintenance Craftsman in the Fabrication Section, that means keeping aircraft safe, sound, and ready to fly.

    With three years in the Wyoming Air National Guard and seven years of active duty before that, Gauna leads his team through everything from routine shop maintenance to urgent, on-the-spot aircraft repairs. As a shop lead and frontline supervisor, he balances priorities, guides Airmen, and isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves himself. Recently, after a major hailstorm, Gauna and his team worked tirelessly to return aircraft from a non-mission capable status back to the skies. His efforts, whether in crisis recovery or daily upkeep, directly support the mission and give aircrews the confidence that their aircraft will perform safely.

    “We give the confidence to our air crews that the plane’s safe and it’s going to get the mission done,” Gauna said.

    Beyond his technical role, Gauna’s service has taken him places beyond his shop, including supporting Operation Allies Refugee, maintaining aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid and helped bring people safely out of Afghanistan.

    When he’s not working behind the mission, you’ll find him enjoying Wyoming’s mountains and the outdoors.

    Thank you, Tech Sgt. Gauna, for ensuring our mission always has strong wings.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:06
    Story ID: 553322
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Mission: Tech. Sgt. Christopher Gauna, by SrA Samuel Toman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Behind the Mission: Tsgt. Christopher Gauna

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    153rd Airlift Wing
    Wyoming ANG
    Air Force Readiness
    Behind the Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download