Behind the Mission: Tech. Sgt. Christopher Gauna

Every successful flight of the 153rd Airlift Wing starts with the dedication of Airmen who keep our aircraft mission-ready. For Tech Sgt. Christopher Alexander Gauna, an Aircraft Structural Maintenance Craftsman in the Fabrication Section, that means keeping aircraft safe, sound, and ready to fly.

With three years in the Wyoming Air National Guard and seven years of active duty before that, Gauna leads his team through everything from routine shop maintenance to urgent, on-the-spot aircraft repairs. As a shop lead and frontline supervisor, he balances priorities, guides Airmen, and isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves himself. Recently, after a major hailstorm, Gauna and his team worked tirelessly to return aircraft from a non-mission capable status back to the skies. His efforts, whether in crisis recovery or daily upkeep, directly support the mission and give aircrews the confidence that their aircraft will perform safely.

“We give the confidence to our air crews that the plane’s safe and it’s going to get the mission done,” Gauna said.

Beyond his technical role, Gauna’s service has taken him places beyond his shop, including supporting Operation Allies Refugee, maintaining aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid and helped bring people safely out of Afghanistan.

When he’s not working behind the mission, you’ll find him enjoying Wyoming’s mountains and the outdoors.

Thank you, Tech Sgt. Gauna, for ensuring our mission always has strong wings.