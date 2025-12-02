Maryland Air National Guard Honors Top Airmen Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 175th Wing held its annual Airman Recognition Ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, December 7, 2025. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard by presenting awards to the Outstanding Airmen of the Year, recognizing Community College of the Air Force graduates, and highlighting the successes of the wing’s missions throughout the past year.



The official party for the ceremony was Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Richard Hunt, 175th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. James Bottorff, 175th Wing command chief.



“The command team had a very simple, laser focus across this organization and that is to execute our assigned missions with the utmost excellence and put our Airmen in a position to succeed by ensuring the most professional military climate where every Airman has the opportunity to reach their full potential,“ said Hunt. “These outstanding Airmen that we’re about to recognize have set and raised the bar, and we should follow their lead. They have set the standard.”



More than 20 Airmen were nominated for the Outstanding Airman of the Year award within the categories of Airman, non-commissioned officer, senior non-commissioned officer, first sergeant, and company grade officer.



Senior Airman Matthew Baker, an operations intelligence analyst assigned to the 175th Operations Support Squadron, who was named the Outstanding Airman of the Year, was proud to represent the Operations Group and credits his unit for helping him be successful.



“It was an honor to represent the Operations Group at the Airman of the Year ceremony, and I am humbled by winning this award,” said Baker. “If not for my teammates and leadership, winning this award would not have been possible. This is truly a team award.”



The Outstanding Airman of the Year for the first sergeant of the year category, Master Sgt. Samillia Glover, 175th Mission Support Group first sergeant, also thanked her fellow Airmen, other NCOs, and commanders.



“I am truly humbled to win this amazing award, and I could not have done it without my Mission Support Group leadership and team members,” said Glover. “This award does not reflect what I have accomplished, but my awesome team. I love being their First Sergeant.”



Twenty Airmen who earned their Community College of the Air Force diplomas during the past year were recognized during the ceremony. This federal program, offered through the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, awards a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree to airmen and Guardians who complete curriculum requirements in partnership with Air University.



The 175th Wing’s recruiting and retention team was highlighted for their successful year, which saw them surpass their accession goal for the first time in seven years. Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Brooke Parks was named the 175th Wing production recruiter of the year, and the entire team was recognized for earning the Chief Esposito Team Leadership Award for 2025. Additionally, the 175th Maintenance Group and 175th Operations Group were recognized as the 2025 Maryland National Guard Outstanding Unit of the Year by the Military Officers Association of America Maryland Council chapter.



“The team we have assembled here at the 175th Wing is truly incredible, and all of the recognition they receive is very well deserved,” said Maryland Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Singleton, 175th Wing recruiting and retention superintendent, and a nominee for senior non-commissioned officer of the year. “I am very proud of this team, and it is an honor to be able to lead such an amazing group of Airmen.”



The Airman of the Year nominees have earned the right to wear the Maryland National Guard Soldier/Airman of the Year ribbon. The packages for the winners will advance to the National Guard’s Airman of the Year contest. The following are the winners in each category:



Outstanding Airman of the Year

SrA Matthew Baker

175th Operations Support Squadron



Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Staff Sgt. Patricia Singh

175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron



Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Master Sgt. Kyle Bifferato

175th Operations Support Squadron



Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Samillia Glover

175th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Frederick Delawie

175th Civil Engineer Squadron