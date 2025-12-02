Behind The Mission: MSgt. Gogel

CHEYENNE Wy - Most people picture aircraft or flight line operations when they think of the Air National Guard. But every mission depends on people working behind the scenes to make it possible. One of those is Master Sergeant Chad Gogel, a Logistics Plans professional with the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron.

His role is simple in concept but complex in execution: Make sure the wing is ready to deploy. That means people, equipment, and training must all line up. “We’re the oil that keeps the gears moving — medical, finance, equipment, training — everything needed to get our people out the door,” Gogel explains.

MSgt Gogel has spent more than 10 years as a Log Planner, he started with the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno, Nevada, and only recently transferred to the 153rd. He loves the job because it’s never repetitive. “Nothing in this job is cookie-cutter. Every deployment and exercise is different. It forces you to adapt and solve problems, which keeps it meaningful.” That adaptability is essential. Every deployment involves dozens of moving parts, and Log Plans ensures they all come together.

Log Plans covers two main responsibilities: Readiness – tracking the wing’s personnel, training, and equipment so it is always prepared to respond. Deployments – coordinating the orders, equipment, and processes needed to move Airmen and cargo on time.

For a small shop of only three full-time members, the scale is large. Log Plans touches nearly every squadron on base, connecting the pieces so the mission can launch. “At the end of the day, the reward is seeing it come together. We may be a small shop, but the impact is huge.”

Beyond daily operations, Gogel is also responsible for mentoring DSGs (drill-status Guardsmen) and newer A-Staff members. Many come from different career fields, and Log Plans ensures they’re trained to handle deployments and exercises. Building multi-capable Airmen is part of what makes MSgt Gogel’s job even more critical. Everyday he ensures the force is building capability for the future all the while meeting today’s mission requirements.

Outside of the Log Plans Vault, Gogel enjoys Wyoming’s outdoors, golfing, and woodworking. He crafts his own wooden challenge coin holders for himself and other members of the military. An end product that combines one of his personal passions with his professional duties.