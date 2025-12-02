134th ARW Welcomes KC-46A Pegasus in Historic Ceremony

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Johnson | Bill Lee, the governor of Tennessee, as well as distinguished guests, other elected...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Johnson | Bill Lee, the governor of Tennessee, as well as distinguished guests, other elected officials and local civic leaders attended a historical ceremony at Mcghee Tyson Air National Guard Base , Knoxville, Tennessee, December 7, 2025. The ceremony was held to announce the decision to home the KC-46A Pegasus at the 134th Air Refueling Wing. The next-generation aircraft provides a significant increase in global reach, readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Johnson) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.--After more than six decades, a new military aircraft will soon dominate the smoky mountain skyline of East Tennessee. In a seminal moment for the Tennessee Air National Guard and the larger Air Mobility Command, the 134th Air Refueling Wing announced the incoming arrival of the KC-46A Pegasus during a ceremony December 7, 2025, at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base. In statements made to 134th ARW Airmen, state leaders emphasized the role service members played in the successful aerial acquisition.

“The Airmen of the 134th Air Refueling Wing made this day happen” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee Adjutant General. “It’s because of your performance, your professionalism, your dedication and passion for flying that you’ll be receiving the KC-46. It’s a confidence that our strategic leaders have in this Wing from all around the globe, and you’re to be congratulated.”

The ‘Volunteer state’ as Tennessee is known, has a robust military history and one that continues to grow with each advancement in military capabilities. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee understands the KC-46 solidifies the Wing’s role in both state-wide and U.S. Air Force global missions.

“We’re all here to celebrate a decision that was made in part, because of infrastructure and location,” remarked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “But in large part, because of the men and women sitting in this room who comprise the best of the best and the nation’s finest, and that’s the reason this announcement has been made.”

Distinguished guests, elected officials and local civic leaders attended the event, underscoring the longstanding community support of the 134th ARW mission. Initially equipped with the F-86D and the 104A aircraft, the Tennessee unit converted to the F-102 and KC-135 Strato-tanker to provide air refueling capabilities and help play a major role in military movements across the globe. This new addition ensures Tennessee Airmen will be on the cutting edge of modern military operations.

Slated to formally arrive in Tennessee in 2031, the next-generation aircraft provides a significant increase in global reach, readiness and resilience. The monoplane is outfitted with a fly-by-wire refueling boom, digital flight systems, and advanced refueling techniques which will replace aging aerial platforms.

Boasting both aeromedical evacuation capabilities and cargo transport support, the multi-capable aircraft can adjust to real-world events with ease. As strategic demands shift in an ever-changing world, the Pegasus showcases multiple layers of defensive protection, allowing for dynamic support, regardless of the mission at hand.

“To whom much is given, much is expected and the work is just now starting, “said Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air. “The one thing the last 28 years in the Tennessee Air National Guard, 27 of it here in this Wing has taught me, is that when the challenges are high, the smart money is on Tennessee Airmen and the 134th Air Refueling Wing.”

As operational theaters continue to evolve, the 134th ARW is now better suited to handle long-range endurance-based combat operations and aid in humanitarian efforts at home or abroad.

“Airmen past and present went to work to make this vision a reality,” said Col. Ronald Selvidge, commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing. “These efforts and countless others over a 20-year period placed the Wing in a great place to receive the KC-46. The selection we celebrate today is a testament to this collective effort.”

As the ceremony concluded, attendees were shown a video highlight reel of the new aircraft complete with imagery of the Pegasus framed inside a hanger located on base, highlighting the future of air operations for the 134th ARW. With six decades of refueling experience behind them, the wing will now help lead a modern air force with a modern tanker, for decades to come.