Monthly Meditations Support Airman Readiness at Pease Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pease Airmen face a unique set of challenges. Leading the Air National Guard's only KC-46 program places significant demands on the mind, body and spirit. If not in balance, these stressors can impact performance, focus and overall well-being.



To manage these unique stressors and promote resilience, the 157th Air Refueling Wing now offers a mindfulness meditation group during drill weekends.



Mindfulness, a part of spiritual readiness, provides a mental reset button. According to Master Sgt. Gavin Cherry, who runs the monthly sessions as part of his duties as a chaplain's assistant, the sessions help Airmen stay present, manage stress and make better decisions, even under pressure. Mindfulness helps Airmen be in the mindset to be able to complete critical tasks. Consider mindfulness as optimizing mental random access memory, like in a computer. When maximum mindfulness is achieved, Airmen can achieve clarity on who they are and what they think their life’s purpose is.



"This is about learning real-world skills to manage stress, improve your focus and perform at your peak," said Cherry. "It's about building resilience so you can thrive, both in your career and your personal life."



Cherry, who is a certified mindfulness instructor, developed the program to address the specific needs of Airmen at the wing as an option outside of religious practices. The mindfulness group offers several benefits, including:



-A chance to clear your mind during the workday

-Learning to effectively manage stress and anxiety

-Improving concentration and attention to detail

-Enhancing overall job performance and decision-making skills

-Building mental toughness to handle challenges



All Airmen assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing are eligible to participate in the mindfulness training. Sessions are held on drill weekends on Sunday, 12:30 p.m. in Building 145, Room 200.



For Airmen who want to learn more about how the chaplains corps can support you, please call their office at 603-430-3456.