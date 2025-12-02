Dover officers provide commissioning prep for enlisted Reserve Airmen Your browser does not support the audio element.

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – “Enter,” commands U.S. Air Force Capt. David Reichel, 512th Force Support Squadron operation officer and member of the 512th Airlift Wing’s Company Grade Officer Council.



His order is directed towards an enlisted member who has knocked once on the solid oak door that separates them.



Inside the room, Reichel is seated alongside a number of other leaders who are each prepared to assess Airmen interested in pursuing a commission through the Non-Extended Active Duty Airman Commissioning Program.



One of multiple commissioning pathways for the Air Force Reserve, NON-EAD ACP is designed to fill critical line and non-line officer vacancies across the wing with existing enlisted Airmen.



“Today, we’re conducting a mock commissioning board,” said 2nd Lt. Faith Steele, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant deputy officer, who organized the opportunity on behalf of the CGOC. “We look at everything from uniforms and reporting statements to eye contact and answer quality.”



Steele, who commissioned through the program in 2024, strongly believes the opportunity to formally rehearse would have been invaluable during her own enlisted to officer career journey.



“I did the [Non-EAD ACP] board twice and the first time, I was a nervous wreck, but by the second time, I knew what to expect,” she recalled. “So when you have something that’s very, very similar to what the official board is going to be like, I think it helps get those jitters out and prepares them the best that we can.”



In addition to the efforts of the CGOC, the mock board was supported by a number of senior enlisted leaders. Both inside and outside of the interview room, First Sergeants and Chief Master Sergeants of all career fields provided advice to participants, assisted with uniform compliance and served as board panelists.



“The best piece of advice that I can give to those interested in commissioning is to do research on how the enlisted lead and how the officer ranks lead,” shared Reichel. “It is easy to say officers lead, but everybody leads in some capacity, so vector your talents to where you can best be utilized because at the end of the day, that’s how you make the most impact that you can.”