Charlie West Welcomes New Wing Commander

Photo By 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley | U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Switzer received the 130th Airlift Wing guidon from Brig. Gen. David Cochran, West Virginia Assistant Adjutant General – Air, during the change of command ceremony for the 130th Airlift Wing at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, on Oct. 4, 2025. held on Oct. 4, 2025. Switzer is the 11th commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, which received federal recognition on October 16, 1955. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley)

CHARLESTON W.Va. - Col. Richard F. Switzer, assumed command of the 130th Airlift Wing from Col. Bryan W. Preece during a formal change of command ceremony held on October 4, 2025, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia.



Brig. Gen. David Cochran, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, presided over the event with state leadership in attendance.



Preece, outgoing commander, led over 1,100 personnel and eight C-130 Super Hercules aircraft from 2019 to 2025. His tenure saw over 9,000 flight hours, 5,500 sorties, 6,472 tons of cargo transported, and more than 17,000 passengers moved, achieving a peak mission capability rate of 80.16% in 2022. In 2022, Preece led the Wing in transitioning the C-130 Super Hercules H model to the J model. Additionally, Preece directed deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Qatar, and Antarctica, as well as the unit’s involvement in the 2021 Kabul evacuation response. His strategic vision drove participation in high-profile exercises such as Operation Deep Freeze and Valiant Shield, while fostering resilience and readiness across global and domestic operations.



Preece thanked his family and those around him who had supported him during his time as commander. “When I meet someone in life, they ask me what I do. I always said, “I’m a member of the 130th.” I didn’t say I’m a pilot, or I’m the Wing Commander. That was my identity, and I was proud of the accomplishments. Those accomplishments, that’s you,” Preece said.



Switzer shared his vision for the Wing, emphasizing a focus on exceeding the requirements set by Secretary Pete Hegseth, Department of War, following rebranding in September 2025.



“We will afford Airmen the opportunity to achieve mastery within their craft, focusing on the fundamental core competencies of being an Airman and a member of the United States Air Force. The motto ‘Fly, Fight, and Win’ is as true now as it was in 1947,” Switzer said. “We’ll remain ready, respectful, and responsive, with a focus on three key areas: Ready Airman, Airman Development, and Mission Execution.”



Switzer enlisted in October 1994 and has served 31 years in the West Virginia Air National Guard in both enlisted and officer roles. As a Command Navigator, he has logged over 3,500 military flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours. Switzer is the 11th commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, which received federal recognition on October 16, 1955.