VAQ-139 Returns to Whidbey Island After 8-Month Mission, Dec. 5, 2025

Sailors and aircraft assigned to the Cougars of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 returned to their homeport of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island following an eight-month mission to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations, Dec. 5.



VAQ 139 departed Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, March 23, 2025, as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG).



While operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO), VAQ 139 conducted international exercises alongside partner nation forces, joint operations with U.S. Air Force assets, and support to Operation Inherent Resolve.



“The Cougars are excited to return home after an extremely challenging eight month mission where our team displayed resilience, grit and the highest standards of professionalism.” said Cmdr. Matt O’Donnell, Commanding Officer of VAQ 139. “Their sustained hard work and dedication day in and day out is a testament to the tenacious spirit and collaborative effort that each and every Cougar brings to the fight.”



While operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOO, VAQ 139 supported operations to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, operating as part of the NIMCSG to provide credible deterrence and reassure allies and partners of enduring U.S. commitment to the region.



In total, VAQ 139 completed over 930 sorties and 1400 flight hours.



“We are looking forward to a much earned break and some time with friends and family,” added Cmdr. O’Donnell.



NIMCSG consists of USS Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, CVW 17, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and USS Gridley (DDG 101).



CVW 17 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



