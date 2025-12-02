Soldier in Korea who assaulted two victims pleads guilty, sentenced to prison Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Korea – A Soldier who pleaded guilty to domestic violence and assault was sentenced to nine months in prison during his court-martial Nov. 17 at the Camp Humphreys courtroom.



Sgt. Daniel O. Thomas, 24, a unit supply specialist assigned to B Company, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, pleaded guilty to one specification of domestic violence and one specification of assault consummated by a battery. There are two victims in this case.



In addition to the prison sentence, the military judge sentenced Thomas to a reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



Per the terms of the plea agreement, the government dismissed additional charges of domestic violence, destruction of property, suffocation and disobeying a lawful order.



On June 28, 2024, Thomas and his wife were engaged in an argument at their home in Pyeongtaek when his verbal threats escalated to physical violence, and he proceeded to strangle the victim and destroy her personal property. Afterwards, she reported the incident to law enforcement and a military protective order was issued.



Later that day outside the gates of Camp Humphreys, Thomas once again assaulted his wife as well as her friend, who are both active duty Army air traffic controllers. An off-duty military policeman witnessed the incident and was able to film the altercation.



The friend’s injuries were so severe she was removed from flight status for a significant period of time. Prosecutors were able to highlight the damage not only to the unit’s readiness in a difficult to man military occupational specialty, but that the injury sustained to the victim’s eye could have meant her professional certification was permanently lost.



During the trial, the friend’s unit leadership expressed that had there been any kind of real world mission, the U.S. Forces Korea airspace would have been severely impacted having lost a stellar non-commissioned officer for months.



“This case highlights the danger of domestic violence and how it can spread to impact other victims,” said Capt. Nathan Rosenblatt, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Not only that, in a Uniform Code of Military Justice context, it demonstrates how there can be a real world impact to national security and foreign alliances as this offense occurred off-post, in public, on foreign soil. Ultimately, we were able to sustain an outcome which both victims wanted.”



“Assaults on fellow Soldiers is an attack on readiness. The sentence affirms that the Army will not tolerate actions that degrade our ability to Fight Tonight,” said Capt. Parker Bush, prosecutor, Eighth Army.



“Domestic violence is a serious crime that undermines the fundamental trust and respect that our Army is built upon,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael DeFamio, Army CID, Far East Field Office. “A special thanks to Special Agent Vincent Kacerguis who throughout the investigation demonstrated exceptional dedication to service, tirelessly working to ensure that every detail was thoroughly examined and that the victims received the support they needed.”



Thomas is currently serving his confinement in Korea awaiting orders to transfer to a military corrections facility in the U.S.



The case was investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Far East Field Office, Camp Humphreys Resident Unit and prosecuted by Rosenblatt and Bush.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.