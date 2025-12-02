McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base Hosts Joint Protocol Course

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — Airmen and Soldiers from across Tennessee gathered at the Air National Guard’s Training and Education Center (TEC) on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base this week for a comprehensive Protocol Fundamentals Course Dec. 2-4, 2025. The course aimed to strengthen professionalism, elevate military ceremony standards, and build a statewide network of protocol professionals.

Hosted by the 134th Air Refueling Wing, the course brought together members from multiple Tennessee Army National Guard units and Air National Guard wings, including public affairs specialists, executive staff, command support personnel, and other military members, each of whom plays a critical role in planning and executing high-visibility events.

The instruction was led by subject-matter experts from the National Guard Bureau Protocol Office, who provided in-depth training on essential topics such as distinguished visitor (DV) management, ceremony sequencing, seating plans, customs and courtesies, flag etiquette, event scripting, and military order of precedence. Students also participated in hands-on practical exercises, working through real-world scenarios encountered during retirements, promotions, change-of-command ceremonies, and DV visits.

For many attendees, the course offered more than technical skills; it built a community across the state.

“The NGB’s Protocol Officer course is a strong insight into the science behind official military ceremonies and attention to detail at all levels. I learned that protocol sets an unspoken tone for any distinguished visitor and highlights the pride and culture of a unit without saying a word,” said U.S. Air Force Captain Dillon Howard. This allows the strategic value of a visit to be the primary focus and creates room to accomplish the visit’s strategic objective.”

The learning environment provided an ideal setting for collaboration, allowing Soldiers and Airmen to openly discuss challenges, share best practices, and develop consistent approaches for future missions. The course emphasized not only the “how” of protocol but also the “why,” highlighting how proper planning and execution directly reflect on the professionalism, credibility, and readiness of the Tennessee National Guard.

For David O. Andino-Aquino, Director of Protocol, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexis Del Valle, Chief of Protocol Operations, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christina Mayangitan with the NGB protocol office. This type of instruction ensures effective communication and collaboration between different military branches and other key agencies by teaching pertinent aspects of military customs and courtesies, including service-specific variations and their reasons.

“With this training, we can begin standardizing the support, services, and coordination actions provided to distinguished organizational visitors regardless of their service affiliation,” said Andino-Aquino. “Additionally, classroom training allows participants to begin creating a network of fellow Protocol action officers, streamlining the coordination process.”

By the end of the week, participants left with enhanced confidence, improved technical knowledge, and new relationships that will strengthen coordination across the state. With major events, ceremonies, and DV engagements on the horizon, Tennessee’s Army and Air National Guard members are now better equipped and better connected to ensure flawless execution of protocol responsibilities.