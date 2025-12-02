Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th Fighter Wing and Team Hill to perform F-35 flyover at UofU vs. Cal Poly this Saturday

    F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base

    An F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base Nov. 21, 2023.

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --   The 419th Fighter Wing alongside the 388th Fighter Wing and Hill Air Force Base, will conduct an F-35A Lightning II flyover at Rice Eccles Stadium, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at about 3:45p.m.

    The flyover will take place prior to kickoff during the University of Utah vs California Polytechnic State University football game.

    More than 40 maintainers and support personnel from Team Hill will be working this weekend to make the flyover a success.

    Residents in the Salt Lake Metro area and Utah Valley should prepare for jets to be much closer than during usual flying operations, as jets will fly only 1,000 feet above the stadium.

    The 419th FW is the first Air Force Reserve unit to fly and deploy with the operational F-35A. The 419th and 388th at Hill AFB fly and maintain a fleet of 78 jets in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both the active duty and reserve components.

    For residents of Utah who are interested in becoming Reserve Airmen, please reach out to the local reserve recruiting office at 801-777-3330. For those in Montana or Idaho who are interested, please complete a contact request form at www.afreserve.com.

    About the 419th Fighter Wing

    The 419th FW is made up of nearly 1,300 personnel. These “Reserve Airmen” serve part time in the military but are full-time members of the local community. Most live, work, and raise families in Northern Utah. 419th FW members regularly volunteer to deploy in support of contingency operations and humanitarian efforts around the world. The 419th FW offers a diverse range of combat capabilities to include F-35 operations and maintenance, as well as full-spectrum mission support such as civil engineering, security forces, medical, aerial port, firefighting, supply, and transportation. The 419th FW was the first Air Force Reserve unit to fly the F-35A Lightning II alongside the active-duty 388th FW at Hill AFB.

    This work, 419th Fighter Wing and Team Hill to perform F-35 flyover at UofU vs. Cal Poly this Saturday, by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35A Lightning II takes off from Hill Air Force Base

