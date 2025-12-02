4th Infantry Division Reassigned to America’s First Corps

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The Department of the Army announced today the reassignment of the 4th Infantry Division from the III Armored Corps to America’s First Corps, effective Dec. 5, 2025.

This restructuring places the 4th Infantry Division under the operational and administrative control of the corps headquarters based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The move aligns a heavy division with the Indo-Pacific theater to support U.S. Army Pacific.

The reassignment is a component of the Army Transformation Initiative, which includes the activation of the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command today. As the Western Hemisphere Command consolidates authorities for the continental United States, administrative control of America’s First Corps transfers directly to U.S. Army Pacific. This shift establishes a streamlined chain of command, placing all Army operational forces in the Indo-Pacific under a single oversight authority for training, manning, and equipping.

"Integrating the 4th Infantry Division into our task organization enhances our ability to project decisive landpower across the Indo-Pacific," said Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of America’s First Corps. "This alignment streamlines our command and control, allowing us to better synchronize modernization efforts and build readiness through Operation Pathways. It ensures we remain postured to deter aggression and, if necessary, fight and win."

Units assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, most notably the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, have recently rotated through the region to support the U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea. This administrative change formalizes that relationship and integrates the headquarters of the division into the operational concept for America’s First Corps.

The reassignment does not change the stationing of 4th Infantry Division Soldiers. The division headquarters and its brigades will remain at Fort Carson, Colorado. America’s First Corps will assume direct management of the training cycles, modernization priorities, and deployment schedules for the division.

Headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, America’s First Corps is an operational headquarters that deploys worldwide to command and control Army and joint forces. As the operational headquarters for the Army in the Indo-Pacific, the corps is assigned to U.S. Army Pacific and focuses on maintaining regional stability and security.

