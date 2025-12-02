Overcoming the Tyranny of Distance: The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade's Transformation Training in Hawaii Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORD ISLAND, Hawaii – Late into the night, 25 flight crews from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 25th Infantry Division (ID), complete their preflight checks, ensuring every detail is to standard. At the same time, Soldiers from the 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team gear up for an imminent mission. The Long-Range Maritime Air Assault (LRMAASLT) plays a crucial role in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 26-01, showcasing the collaborative efforts of U.S. forces and their allies.



JPMRC is executed across three key locations in the Indo-Pacific region. Hawaii serves as the primary site for the 25th ID, while Alaska is the secondary location for the 11th Airborne Division. The third site, designated JPMRC-X, varies each year, with this year’s location being the Philippines.



The recently completed JPMRC 26-01, which took place from November 3-17, 2025, was a large-scale, 15-day training event held primarily in the Hawaiian island chain and served as the certifying exercise for the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th ID. The key event of the exercise focused on the critical task of moving troops across maritime environments, with the 25th CAB demonstrating this capability by successfully transporting troops 200 miles across open water through the LRMAASLT.



“During the LRMAASLT, we move their vehicles, people, and equipment across the battle space,” said Command Sergeant Major Douglas J. Patterson, the senior enlisted advisor for the 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th CAB.



He added that this is the only division that trains to execute an island-hopping air assault. “I think it’s fantastic that they are literally a part of history where we validate something we’ve never done before,” said Patterson.



During an air assault, soldiers rapidly board helicopters, moving swiftly into austere locations. This process is vital for quickly inserting and extracting troops when ground vehicle movement is either too slow or impossible. The significance of air assaults is well understood by those participating in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) as well as those planning the operations.



“When we can integrate, it makes us incredibly lethal. It makes us more agile and better equipped to accomplish our mission,” said Capt. Patrick M. Brito, lead planner for the 25th CAB at JPMRC.



Brito recognized the distinct challenges of conducting a long-range maritime air assault in Hawaii and its broader implications for the Indo-Pacific region. “We are going to have to fight the tyranny of distance,” he noted. He emphasized that navigating such distances requires continuous training, collaboration with joint partners, and effective logistics and maintenance management during operations.



Fueling 25 helicopters during long-distance flights over open water poses a significant challenge for the leadership of the 25th CAB. To address this challenge, the brigade is prioritizing broader transformation efforts to integrate new technologies into the battlefield.



Over the past three months, the 25th CAB has partnered with the United States Marine Corps to train in the use of an expeditionary Tactical Aviation Ground Refueling System, commonly known as TAGRS.



“It allows us to quickly establish a fueling point on one of the island chains, enabling aircraft to refuel rapidly before we break down and move out,” said Col. Joseph A. McCarthy, commander of the 25th CAB.



“We also have Extended Range Fuel Systems (ERFS),” McCarthy continued. “If we need to fly from here to the [Island of Hawaii], for instance, we would require a fueling point in Maui. With these long-range systems, we can reach the [Island of Hawaii] and potentially return without needing to refuel.”



The 25th CAB recently put the ERFS to use during their LRMASSLT support operations in CH-47 Chinook helicopters. These versatile aircraft can carry up to three fuel tanks, each holding 800 gallons of usable fuel, enabling midair refueling. The 25th CAB uses similar systems adapted for the AH-64 Apache and the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.



In an exciting development, the 25th CAB is also testing Starlink kits in its aircraft, enabling pilots to use their Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) tablets while flying.



“Pilots can message each other, quickly share operational graphics, and just create a better real-time situational understanding for their crews,” says McCarthy. “They can talk with the ground force without having to switch to the radio.”



The broader mission of the 25th CAB is to see, sense, and strike. The brigade’s operations are enhanced by the 25th ID’s Multi-Domain Fires Battalion (MDFB), which integrates various long-range sensing and non-traditional fires assets. Rather than relying on a Fire Support Teams (FIST) to identify targets and call for fire, the MDFB harnesses signal intelligence and space-based technologies for more precise engagement.



“I see this as an opportunity for an AH-64 Apache platoon to directly support the MDFB,” said McCarthy. “They can assist in conducting deep attacks and leverage both long-range sensors and signals intelligence […] significantly increases the lethality of the division.”



Looking to the future, the 25th CAB anticipates the arrival of Spike Non-Line-of-Sight Precision (NLOS) missiles. “This defense system doubles, if not triples, the engagement range of an AH-64 Apache, allowing us to strike targets from 32 kilometers away, which enhances our survivability,” Brito explained. “We don’t have to approach threats. We can operate outside their range and still engage effectively.”



The 25th CAB is evolving rapidly. As the Army transforms the battlefield in real time, brigade leaders are committed to adapting their strategies to meet the changing demands of modern warfare.



“The CAB exists to support ground forces, whether it’s the 2nd Brigade, 3rd Brigade, or Division Artillery,” Patterson stated. “We must move personnel, equipment, and resources as needed, ensuring that everyone can accomplish their mission and, most importantly, come home safely.”