Major milestone reached in flood risk management project

In August, yet another major milestone was reached for the Fargo, North Dakota/Moorhead, Minnesota Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project. This time it was at the Red River Structure, the largest of the three gated structures being constructed by the Corps of Engineers.



After more than three years of construction, the Red River of the North was permanently diverted 2,000 feet to the west through the recently completed gated structure. In addition to taming this mighty flooding source, it allowed completion of the dam embankment across the existing river channel.



“The magnitude of this accomplishment and its profound impact on safeguarding lives and critical infrastructure

underscores the importance of our mission and the enduring commitment to protecting our communities,” said

St. Paul District Commander Colonel Matthew Chase. “It’s remarkable to think that 16 years have passed since the

devastating 2009 flood of record.”



The Corps of Engineers awarded a $115 million contract to Ames Construction, Inc., of Burnsville, Minnesota, March 16, 2022, to build this structure. It is one of three major structures, and 22 miles of embankment and over four miles of interstate grade raise associated with the Southern Embankment part of the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area flood risk management project.



The Red River Structure is the largest of the three gated structures (Diversion Inlet, Wild Rice River Structure and the Red River Structure) that comprise the Southern Embankment that is being built by USACE. The structure is supported on 2,888 steel H-piles which total 22 miles of driven pile. To date there has been 47,000 cubic yards of concrete placed and three Tainter gates which are 50-foot wide by 52-foot tall Tainter gates, each weighing nearly 300,000 pounds.



The Tainter gates were ceremoniously elevated during the milestone event. Each gated structure will be used to control flooding when the entire diversion project is complete and approved for operation.



Once the structure is operational, water levels of the Red River, which flow north through the Red River Structure, will be monitored using several upstream gages. “This information is critical for the proper operation of the Tainter gates during flood events,” said Cindy Ward, project manager.



“This project showcases combined efforts of military personnel, civilians, and contractors who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to life. Their dedication and expertise ensure the safety and resilience of our communities,” said Resident Engineer Major Kyle Volk.



The Red River of the North gated structure is a major component of the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project. “Upon completion in 2026, it will provide flood risk management for about 260,000 people in the Fargo – Moorhead Metro Area communities,” said Terry Williams, program manager.



“This milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration—an innovative P3 partnership, unwavering support from our senators and governor, and the dedication of teams who have worked tirelessly for years. Together, we are achieving what once seemed impossible,” said Ryan Fischer, then acting director of civil works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

