500th MIB-T Advances FVEY Intelligence Interoperability at Exercise Vigilant Pacific in Australia

Gallipoli Barracks, Australia — U.S. Army Soldiers from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater (MIB-T) participated in Exercise Vigilant Pacific (VIGPAC), a multilateral training event designed to strengthen intelligence cooperation, theater readiness and coalition interoperability across the Indo-Pacific at Gallipoli Barracks, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 10-20, 2025.



VIGPAC is an annual Human Intelligence (HUMINT) and Counterintelligence (CI) exercise that brings together intelligence professionals from across the Five Eyes (FVEY). The exercise emphasizes realistic, scenario-driven training against asymmetric threats, while

reinforcing shared intelligence practices, reporting standards and operational synchronization across partner forces.



“Vigilant Pacific is one of the most important exercises we participate in across the Indo-Pacific,” said Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th MIB-T Commander. “It gives us the opportunity to integrate with our closest partners, refine our tradecraft and ensure we

are postured to operate as a unified team when it matters most.”



As the Army’s premier theater intelligence formation in the region, the 500th MIB-T supports U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) mission by deploying HUMINT, CI, and all-source analysis Soldiers to train alongside partner nations in complex contingency scenarios.



“Our Soldiers bring exceptional leadership and expertise to the table,” Callahan added. “Exercises like VIGPAC challenge us to blend their skills into a cohesive capability with our partners. That is where real interoperability is built — in the fusion of people,

partners, and shared understanding.”



For HUMINT collectors, the exercise provided insight into how partner forces conduct CI and HUMINT operations.



U.S. Army Spc., a HUMINT Soldier assigned to 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, said the multinational environment broadened their perspective.



“Seeing how the other forces work in terms of methods and what they focus on, really helped broaden how I look at operations in a multinational environment,” HUMINT Soldier said, emphasizing how observing other nations’ approaches strengthened his own fundamentals.



For CI professionals, shared authorities and teamwork were consistent themes throughout the exercise.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt., a CI Soldier assigned to 311th MI Battalion, highlighted how the multinational environment fostered collaboration across specialties.



“It was important to bring all of our different authorities and experiences to the same table and see what we’re capable of together,” CI Soldier said. “In the end, we’re working as one team to stop the enemy.”



Integrated fusion cells composed of analysts from all participating nations, enabled intelligence teams to evaluate information, develop products and support scenario-driven decision-making. The shared environment familiarized Soldiers with new processes and

perspectives, strengthening a collective understanding of operational threats.



“Establishing a shared intelligence communication and reporting system here allows us to plug into each other's processes seamlessly,” Callahan said. “It doesn’t just improve our situational awareness — it strengthens the trust and transparency required for

combined operations.”



HUMINT Soldier explained that exposure to multinational analytic approaches enhances readiness for real-world missions.



“Seeing different methods that people use, or different ways of thinking, is going to be really helpful in a wartime environment,” HUMINT Soldier said.



For many Soldiers, the opportunity to represent the brigade in a multinational environment was a significant professional milestone.



“I think it’s a great opportunity, a great privilege to get to be out here and work with them,” HUMINT Soldier said.



Highlighting the brigade’s contributions, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco J. Santiago Rivera, 500th MIB-T Senior Enlisted Leader, emphasized the level of professionalism Soldiers brought to the exercise.



“What stands out most is the professionalism our Soldiers bring to a multinational environment,” Santiago said. “They adapt quickly, learn from our partners and represent the brigade at the highest level.”



As the Indo-Pacific security environment continues to evolve, exercises like VIGPAC remain essential for strengthening integrated deterrence and enhancing intelligence readiness.



“In today’s security environment, no nation operates alone,” Callahan said. “The relationships and shared practices forged at Vigilant Pacific will shape how we operate together for years to come.”