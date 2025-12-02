Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Welcomes New Commanding Officer Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV) held its change of command ceremony on board Defense Supply Center Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 5.

Commander Phil Richter assumed command from Cmdr. Patrick Henken as commanding officer in one of the Navy’s most time-honored traditions.

“Today is not for me to boast about my achievements, it is about the Sailors and how they have worked so tirelessly to make my tour as CO a success,” said Henken. “I want to acknowledge the remarkable work each and every one of them has put into making NTAG ORV a top-tier recruiting enterprise.”

During his tenure at NTAG ORV Henken led a team of more than 200 officers, enlisted, civilian, and contractor personnel of Team Ohio River Valley resulting in the enlistment or commissioning of more than 2,300 highly qualified young men and women into the Navy and Navy Reserve, according to his award presented by Capt. Patrick Copeland, Commander, Navy Recruiting Region East, who served as guest speaker for the event.

Copeland went on to say that under Henken’s leadership NTAG ORV met or exceeded every enlisted recruiting metric including a 35 percent overall increase in active-duty contracts, 46 percent and 54 percent increases in Nuclear Field and Naval Special Warfare contracts respectively.

“Your vision has inspired us, and you passion has set a high standard.” Copeland said during the ceremony. “In military tradition the change of command ceremony signifies trust, as we move forward let us remember that we are a family, together we will foster an environment where everyone will thrive, lets remember that leadership may change but our commitment to service remains constant and that under Cmdr. Richter’s leadership we will excel and make a lasting impact.”

Henken, who assumed command of NTAG ORV in June 2024, said that he was humbled and proud to serve as NTAG ORV’s CO and that he has the utmost confidence in Cmdr. Richter’s ability to take charge and decimate the competition throughout not only recruiting region East but the entire recruiting enterprise.

“To the men and women of NTAG Ohio River Valley, I’m humbled and proud to serve with you,” said Richter. “You represent the very best of our Navy – dedicated, resilient, and deeply connected to the communities we serve and every future Sailor who raises their right hand begins their journey because of your effort, professionalism, and heart.”

Richter went on to thank his family for their unwavering support, patience, and love through all their deployments, military moves, late nights and duty days.

“It has been my pleasure to lead you,” Henken said. “I leave you in very capable hands, O H!”

NTAG ORV recruits the highest quality applicants for the U.S. Navy throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Southern West Virginia, and Southern Indiana covering more than 110,000 square miles.