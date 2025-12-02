NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $49.7 Million Modification for Heavy-Lift Portal Crane Supporting Shipyard Modernization Efforts Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic has awarded Konecranes Nuclear Equipment and Services LLC of New Berlin, Wisconsin, a $49,673,119 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N62470-20-C-0002 for a 175-ton heavy-lift portal crane to be installed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The modification increases the total cumulative value of the contract to $293,839,843.

Under the contract, Konecranes will design, fabricate, assemble, shop test, deliver, install, inspect, and conduct field testing of the crane, which will feature a portal-type structure with a rotating superstructure, luffing boom, and both main and auxiliary hoists engineered to meet the shipyard’s dimensional and functional requirements. Work will be performed in New Berlin and is expected to be completed by November 2028.

Fiscal 2026 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,673,119 are obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. NAVFAC Atlantic, based in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The crane is a major component of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a multidecade effort to modernize industrial plant equipment and revitalize critical infrastructure at the Navy’s four public shipyards. The 175-ton crane will provide essential lift capacity to move shop stores, materials, large ship components, radar arrays, antennas, and increasingly heavy propeller shafts—capabilities central to returning submarines and surface ships to the fleet.

By enabling safer, more efficient heavy-lift operations without the need for tandem cranes or supplemental equipment, the new crane enhances shipyard throughput and strengthens support for the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet.

SIOP is delivering integrated modernization across public shipyards to meet evolving maintenance requirements for aircraft carriers and submarines. Since 2018, more than 50 facilities projects valued at nearly $1.5 billion have been completed, including utility upgrades, flood protection systems, and training facilities. More than 300 pieces of industrial plant equipment worth over $700 million have also been delivered, including new high-capacity cranes, precision machining equipment, and advanced fabrication systems.

More than 40 additional projects, totaling over $6.5 billion, are now under contract—among them the first new dry docks at public shipyards since 1962 and the conversion of a World War II-era dry dock for Gerald R. Ford-class carrier maintenance. These efforts directly support increased maintenance throughput, optimized shipyard configuration, and improved working conditions for the Navy’s 37,000 shipyard personnel.

For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit the Navy's official websites.