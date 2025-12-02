Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Goodfellow Cookie Caper 2025

    The Goodfellow Cookie Caper 2025

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | Students attached to the 312th Training Squadron receive holiday cookies at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    The Goodfellow Cookie Caper 2025

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas. – The 17th Training Wing partnered with the city of San Angelo and surrounding communities to host the 9th annual Cookie Caper and distribute cookies to students and first-term service members stationed at Goodfellow, Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.

    “The Cookie Caper’s main purpose is to provide airmen or any military member that live in a dorm or barracks some holiday cheer in the form of cookies,” expressed Becky Cardinale, Cookie Caper co-chair. “It’s a really big help for the airmen that will be coming back to Goodfellow as permanent party because it’s a great way for them to see that the community really does rally around them and provide them support at every level.”

    Since 2016, volunteers in the Cookie Caper have spread holiday cheer by baking, donating and packing thousands of cookies for service members at Goodfellow, between Thanksgiving and winter exodus.

    “The Cookie Caper really brings everybody together during the holiday season,” stated Katy Olsen, Cookie Caper co-chair. “To me, it means community, holiday spirit and random acts of kindness.”

    This year, over 15,000 cookies were packaged and prepared for the trainees across base. Volunteers delivered the cookies to each of the Squadrons and helped distribute them at the dorms, schoolhouses and work centers.

    Happy Holidays Raiders!

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 14:44
    Story ID: 553177
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
