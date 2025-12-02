The Goodfellow Cookie Caper 2025 Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas. – The 17th Training Wing partnered with the city of San Angelo and surrounding communities to host the 9th annual Cookie Caper and distribute cookies to students and first-term service members stationed at Goodfellow, Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.



“The Cookie Caper’s main purpose is to provide airmen or any military member that live in a dorm or barracks some holiday cheer in the form of cookies,” expressed Becky Cardinale, Cookie Caper co-chair. “It’s a really big help for the airmen that will be coming back to Goodfellow as permanent party because it’s a great way for them to see that the community really does rally around them and provide them support at every level.”



Since 2016, volunteers in the Cookie Caper have spread holiday cheer by baking, donating and packing thousands of cookies for service members at Goodfellow, between Thanksgiving and winter exodus.



“The Cookie Caper really brings everybody together during the holiday season,” stated Katy Olsen, Cookie Caper co-chair. “To me, it means community, holiday spirit and random acts of kindness.”



This year, over 15,000 cookies were packaged and prepared for the trainees across base. Volunteers delivered the cookies to each of the Squadrons and helped distribute them at the dorms, schoolhouses and work centers.



Happy Holidays Raiders!