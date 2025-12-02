NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $442 Million Contract to Modernize Dry Dock 3 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic awarded MEB General Contractors Inc., of Chesapeake, Virginia, a $442,127,000 firm-fixed-price, award-fee-incentive contract with economic price adjustment for the modernization of Dry Dock 3 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The effort — part of the Navy’s long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) — will deliver critical upgrades that expand the shipyard’s capability to maintain and modernize the newest nuclear-powered platforms. The total potential value of the contract, including unexercised options and award fee, is $467,181,292.

Under the contract, modernization activities will be executed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, with completion expected by January 2031. NAVFAC Atlantic will incrementally fund the effort using fiscal 2025 and future military construction (Navy) appropriations. An initial $42,177,500 in fiscal 2025 funds were obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is NAVFAC Atlantic (N62470-26-C-0001).

Awarded through full and open competition, the contract was procured using the Best Value Source Selection method. Three proposals were received, with technical factors — corporate experience, schedule, small business utilization, safety, and past performance — evaluated alongside price to determine the proposal offering the greatest value to the government.

The modernization, formally designated MILCON Project P1062, will rebuild caisson seats with deep foundations, refurbish the dry dock floor and walls, and pin the concrete floor for increased structural integrity. The project also includes construction of a new wet well and pump house to replace aging pumpwell systems, rerouting utilities into a new trench around the dock perimeter, and replacing the dry dock’s surrounding rail systems. These upgrades will enhance reliability, efficiency, and readiness for maintaining Virginia-class submarines and future platforms.

“This project represents another critical infrastructure investment here at Norfolk Naval Shipyard,” said Gary Dion-Bernier, SIOP department director at NNSY. “We will modernize this 1911-era dry dock by adding capability to maintain and modernize the Navy's newest Virginia-class submarines, optimizing its configuration, and constructing a new wet well to improve efficiency and reliability.”

The SIOP program is a comprehensive, multi-decade effort to modernize the Navy’s four public shipyards by integrating new dry docks, optimizing industrial workflows, recapitalizing aging infrastructure, and delivering advanced industrial plant equipment. Since 2018, the program has completed more than 50 facilities projects — totaling nearly $1.5 billion — and delivered more than 300 pieces of modernized industrial equipment valued at more than $700 million. These include new cranes, high-precision machining equipment, and advanced manufacturing tools that increase throughput and improve maintenance quality for the Navy’s approximately 37,000 shipyard personnel.

More than 40 additional SIOP projects, worth over $6.5 billion, are under contract. Among them are three new dry docks — the first built at public shipyards since 1962 — and the conversion of a World War II-era dock to support Gerald R. Ford–class aircraft carriers, alongside major efforts to strengthen shipyard infrastructure resilience.

For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, visit https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.navfac.navy.mil%2FPEO-Industrial-Infrastructure%2FPMO-555-SIOP%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmichael.j.morris.civ%40us.navy.mil%7Cdd1baf331e004cbc8f0e08de342bed06%7Ce3333e00c8774b87b6ad45e942de1750%7C0%7C0%7C639005560428433130%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=yECkN%2FHx3NTNTidhncoYjb2Qht0x1ozy%2BaU1MRODDsg%3D&reserved=0, and for more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.navy.mil%2Fnaval-facilities-engineering-command%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmichael.j.morris.civ%40us.navy.mil%7Cdd1baf331e004cbc8f0e08de342bed06%7Ce3333e00c8774b87b6ad45e942de1750%7C0%7C0%7C639005560428450492%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2FBXMraPl%2FAgbXNrVy%2FEzVDiKd4Sn%2By%2BhNwRolLzmp04%3D&reserved=0.