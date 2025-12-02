OTS graduates make history in new Space Force service dress

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Savannah Waters | U.S. Space Force officer trainees wear their new service dress in preparation for...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Savannah Waters | U.S. Space Force officer trainees wear their new service dress in preparation for Officer Training School graduation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 4, 2025. These uniforms reflect the unique mission and vision of this branch, setting the tone for a generation of Guardian leadership embarking on their new journeys as commissioned officers, and defining the future of military service in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters) see less | View Image Page

The dawn of a new era in military service unfolds as the first newly commissioned U.S. Space Force Guardians to wear the service’s new dress uniforms graduated from Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 4, 2025.

“This service dress is one of the first steps to furthering our unique Space Force identity, and we're very proud to wear something unique for our new service,” said. U.S. Space Force Maj. Derek Rose, OTS instructor.

One hundred officer trainees per year commission as Space Force officers through OTS, and 17 Guardians graduated in this week’s iteration of new officers.

“The makeup of this group of Guardians in particular is an example of flexibility and joint operations, as there are prior-enlisted members from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Space Force,” said Rose. “In my opinion, the Space Force is inherently the most joint branch due to our reliance on and support of our sister services, and this cohort shows that as the Space Force develops our own culture over time, we will be pulling the best ideas from all of our sister services to create that new culture.”

Rose emphasized significant support from USSF Headquarters, the Defense Logistics Agency, and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service in supporting this rollout of new uniforms.

“Uniforms were being shipped from warehouses at Lackland and the Pentagon in order to get them here in time for our officer trainees to graduate,” he said. “Much of this support was coordinated by Lt. Col. Tyler Mann and Edwin Velez, who work for the HQ Space Force director of staff's office.”

Guardians follow the same OTS curriculum and meet the same requirements as Air Force officers, but have a few unique experiences during the course, to include an immersive virtual reality experience to help them to visualize the vastness of the space domain, as well as learning about operational Deltas and what their role is in space operations.

Trainees also visit the 20th Space Surveillance Squadron, an operational Space Force unit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, where they can tour their ground radar site and meet operational officers and enlisted members who’ve had first-hand experience on an operational crew.

The Space Force trainees have a special patching ceremony, where they receive a U.S. Space Force patch and hand-written note that was worn and written by an active duty Guardian, welcoming them to the team.

"Working with fellow Space Force graduates at OTS has given me a firsthand look at how essential it is to integrate space operations across every domain,” said Capt. Hanna Wingett, 319th TRS Officer Training Course student and recent OTS graduate. “Joint environments force all of us to think beyond our individual services and understand how interconnected our missions actually are. That perspective is something I’m taking with me as I move forward in my career."

This momentous occasion symbolizes a significant milestone in the evolution of the U.S. Space Force, which stands at the forefront of modern warfare and defense. These uniforms reflect the unique mission and vision of this branch, setting the tone for a generation of Guardian leadership embarking on their new journeys as commissioned officers, and defining the future of military service in space.