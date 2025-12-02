Maxwell Medical Group transitions to new AFMEDCOM structure

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE – Ala. While the Air Force continues to evolve and adapt to meet current and future missions, the steadfast commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality care to Airmen and their families remains unchanged.



This consistency holds true during the organizational shift of the 42d Medical Group as it transitions into the newly established Maxwell Medical Group under the 359th Medical Wing.



On Dec. 2, 2025, medical personnel from the 42d MDG at Maxwell Air Force Base were officially reassigned to the 359th MDW. This action signifies the transfer of medical personnel into the new Air Force Medical Command organizational structure.



While this change alters the operations and internal workings of the Maxwell Medical Group, the way patients receive care will not be affected.



“We remain dedicated to maintaining safe, high-quality care for our patients and continue to develop combat-ready medical personnel for the Department of the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Clayton Rabens, Maxwell Medical Group commander. “The organization name and structure may change, but our medics will remain laser-focused on ensuring a medically fit force, providing expeditionary combat medics, and helping our patients achieve their highest attainable level of health.



The Air Force Medical Service is restructuring to better support Airmen and Guardians' health and readiness. The new AFMEDCOM will align medical operations with Department of the Air Force priorities and work closely with the Defense Health Agency.



AFMEDCOM will consist of a headquarters, two medical readiness commands, and seven medical wings that support units at installations globally. The Air Force surgeon general oversees the command, which is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping medical personnel. This approach guarantees that medical teams are integrated into operational missions and remain prepared to deploy whenever needed.



“This new structure is all about making sure our people are ready whenever and wherever they’re needed,” said Rabens. “This ensures that they are fully integrated into the fight and ready to go.”



Medical professionals maintain an unwavering focus on patients. The Maxwell Medical Group remains dedicated to delivering the same trusted, high-quality, and compassionate care to everyone it serves. This restructuring is designed to ensure world-class care is provided both domestically and in deployed settings, while maintaining the readiness required to meet the mission wherever and whenever it is called for.



Under the leadership of the new command, Air Force medics have two primary objectives: to maintain readiness for military operations and to deliver safe, high-quality medical care.

