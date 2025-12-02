NMCB 11 Chief Hospital Corpsman Becomes Licensed Practical Nurse After Passing NCLEX

Gulfport, Miss. (Dec. 5, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Marlo, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, became one of the first Hospital Corpsmen in Mississippi to receive Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) credentials after passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in December 2025.



Marlo achieved this milestone following the passage of Mississippi House Bill 1262 earlier this year, which opened eligibility for active-duty Navy Hospital Corpsmen to challenge the NCLEX and pursue state licensure based on their military medical training.



A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Marlo began the application process in July 2025 when the law first went into effect. However, after being selected for Chief Petty Officer, he paused his efforts during the Chief Petty Officer training season.



“Once I finished Chief Season, I immediately picked everything back up,” Marlo said. “I started gathering all the documents again to make sure I could move forward with the exam.”



Marlo has served 15 years in the Navy and has spent four of those years as an Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC). His medical experience includes assignments with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Medical Battalion, and the School of Infantry–East. He said the clinical responsibilities in those roles helped prepare him for the NCLEX.

“I’ve been an Independent Duty Corpsman for four years, so I’ve worked in medicine daily for all of that time,” Marlo said. “I wanted to take the NCLEX based on that experience and was happily surprised when I took it and passed first try.”



Marlo said he pursued the exam because the new legislation made it possible for Corpsmen to earn additional medical credentials without requiring civilian schooling.



“I did it because it was available to us, and I wanted the extra certification,” he said. “It’s crazy too because all I have is Navy training. I didn’t study for this at all. This just goes to show that the training we receive is that solid for us.”

House Bill 1262 recognizes the scope and rigor of Hospital Corpsmen medical training by allowing them to apply for licensure equivalency for LPN qualifications. For Sailors stationed in Mississippi, the new law provides a pathway for gaining advanced credentials while on active duty.



Marlo said the credential not only validates his Navy medical experience but also enhances his ability to support the battalion and mentor junior Corpsmen.



“Having this certification reinforces what we already do in the fleet,” he said. “It shows Corpsmen that their training matters and opens doors for them in the future.”



Marlo said he remains focused on supporting the battalion’s mission while continuing to develop his clinical skills. However, becoming an LPN is not Marlo’s final goal, he intends to submit his application for the Navy’s Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program (MSC-IPP) for Physician Assistant this coming June. With a wife, Jenny, and a seven-month-old son, Jake, he credits his family for motivating him during the process.



NMCB 11, based at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., provides expeditionary construction capability and combat service support to Navy and joint forces around the world. Corpsmen assigned to the battalion play a critical role in ensuring medical readiness and operational capability during deployments and training exercises.



Marlo said he hopes his accomplishment encourages other Hospital Corpsmen to pursue the credential now that the opportunity exists.



“If you’re qualified, go for it,” he said. “The training we get in the Navy prepares us more than we think. This is just another way to prove it.”



NMCB 11 is assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, and is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force.

