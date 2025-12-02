NAVELSG Executes Cold-Weather Logistics During Exercise Freezing Winds 2025

Photo By Cpl. Apollo Wilson | U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Apollo Wilson | U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and U.S. Navy Sailors with Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 5, 5th Navy Expeditionary Logistics Regiment, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Group, assemble the fuel line and fuel meter for a forward arming and refueling point as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Syndalen, Finland, Nov. 25, 2025. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary and fixed wing aircraft by enabling expeditionary rearming and refueling. This rehearsal furthers interoperability and skills needed for bilateral training in order to aid Finnish aircraft to extend operability and mission success. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Freezing Winds 2025, a critical joint logistics operation underway near Turku, Finland, is sharpening the U.S. Navy’s ability to conduct expeditionary refueling and sustainment operations alongside one of NATO’s newest allied partners. Conducted in close cooperation with the Finnish Defense Forces, the exercise focuses on enhancing U.S.–Finnish interoperability in expeditionary fuel distribution, particularly in cold-weather, forward-deployed environments.

This year, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) staff played a critical role in planning and in integrating Naval Cargo Handling Battalion Five (NCHB-5), whose personnel are demonstrating and refining fuel support capabilities in austere conditions. NCHB-5 is operating under Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 to conduct modified Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations in support of Finnish aviation assets near Camp Dragsvik.

Running from late November through early December, Freezing Winds provides a vital platform for testing standard operating procedures, strengthening cold-weather readiness, and reinforcing NATO’s collective ability to sustain expeditionary aviation operations in contested and environmentally demanding regions.

As operations continue across the northern Baltic Sea, NCHB-5 is demonstrating how expeditionary logistics underpin the mobility, endurance and deterrence posture of NATO forces.

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Charles P. Kirol, commander, NAVELSG, emphasized that refueling and logistics play a decisive strategic role in regional defense.

“Our ability to sustain the fleet in harsh, contested environments is central to deterrence in the Baltic Sea,” said Kirol. “Freezing Winds allows NAVELSG to demonstrate that logistics is not just support — it is an operational capability that strengthens NATO’s collective readiness, protects critical infrastructure and ensures freedom of navigation across this strategically important region.”

Kirol added that strengthening cooperation with Finland accelerates the Alliance’s ability to respond to emerging challenges.

“When our Sailors integrate with Finnish and NATO forces, we reinforce a unified maritime posture that is ready, resilient and capable of responding to any threat,” said Kirol.

NCHB-5 personnel executed complex refueling evolutions, movement control, and sustainment efforts in austere conditions. Refueling operations in this environment are vital but challenging, weather and temperature fluctuations thicken fuel, reduce flow rates and place additional strain on equipment.

“To be honest, the weather in southern Finland has not been as extreme as I expected for this latitude in late fall and early winter,” U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Flickenger said. “We’ve had some snow, but it’s been more rain than snow so far. The air temperature has hovered mostly above freezing, though it has certainly dropped below at times. I think that’s a valuable lesson in itself — much of Finland’s Baltic coast isn’t extremely cold at this time of year. I can say that it gets dark very early. If we intend to operate up here at this time of year, we had better get comfortable working with night-vision devices.”

Flickenger said working side by side with Finnish ground crews and U.S. Marine units builds the kind of interoperability that cannot be replicated in a classroom.

“We were able to integrate with the Marines of MWSS-273 in their establishment of a FARP, which shortens the distance rotary-wing or vertical takeoff and landing assets need to travel to refuel and rearm so they have more ‘playtime’ to execute their mission,” said Flickinger. “Our Sailors integrated with the Marines, and together we conducted multiple hot refuels of a Finnish NH90. Hot refuels are executed with aircraft engines running, so this is a technique we would employ in a contested environment when powering down would take too much time. Their aircrew didn’t miss a beat and everything went smoothly. We come out of this with a lot of confidence that our Navy–Marine Corps team can work successfully with the Finns under pressure.”

While the exercise spans multiple domains — aviation, maritime and expeditionary — NAVELSG leaders emphasize that Sailors remain the decisive factor driving success.

“Our Sailors are the reason NAVELSG can perform in any environment,” said Master Chief Chad Elliott, command master chief, NAVELSG. “They’re out there in freezing winds, managing equipment, moving cargo and fueling aircraft and ships so our partners can stay on station. Their professionalism and resilience are what make this mission possible.”

Elliott said the demanding conditions highlight the character and capability of NAVELSG personnel.

“They take every challenge head-on, and they do it with pride, knowing they are sustaining the fight,” he said. “Exercises like Freezing Winds prove that NAVELSG Sailors are ready for any environment and any operation the Navy or NATO requires.”

As Freezing Winds 2025 concludes, NAVELSG and NCHB-5 are validating cold-weather logistics, refueling capabilities, and the ability to integrate seamlessly with Finnish and NATO aviation and maritime forces. Their work strengthens the Alliance’s ability to remain mobile, persistent and ready across the Baltic Sea region.

“No matter the conditions, NAVELSG will keep the fleet fueled, supplied and ready,” Kirol said. “That is what we bring to the Alliance, and that is what ensures we remain capable, credible and committed in this region.”

For more information about NAVELSG, visit the official command webpage at necc.usff.navy.mil/NAVELSG.