Fort Leonard Wood community to honor veterans’ service, sacrifice during Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 13 Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO. – The Missouri Veterans Cemetery-Fort Leonard Wood is hosting its 16th Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m., Dec. 13.



Located at 25350 Highway H in Waynesville, Missouri, which is outside Fort Leonard Wood’s West Gate, the cemetery is one of more than 5,000 memorial sites across the country preparing for National Wreaths Across America Day, also on Dec. 13.



According to Stacy Wilson, Missouri Veterans Cemetery-Fort Leonard Wood director, local youth organizations, law enforcement, community organizations and military service members are volunteering to lay about 1,400 wreaths that will be delivered by the Wreaths Across America honor fleet in the days just before the ceremony.



“By aligning our local ceremony with the national event, we join the expression of gratitude and unity that honors the service and sacrifice of veterans from coast to coast,” Wilson said.



The event’s 11 a.m. start time is significant because thousands of wreath laying ceremonies will be happening concurrently.



“The wreath placement occurs simultaneously with the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 5,000 locations.” Wilson said. “When wreaths are placed at Arlington and at every participating cemetery at the exact same time, it creates a nationwide pause in which the country collectively says, thank you and we remember.”



The ceremony will include an opening moment of silence, posting of the American flag, remarks from Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, placement of the ceremonial wreaths by the MSCoE Joint Service Color Guard, rifle volley by 14th Military Police Brigade Soldiers and closing with the playing of taps.



According to Wilson, at the conclusion of the formal ceremony family members, volunteers and those wishing to participate are invited to proceed to the gravesites to place the memorial wreaths.



“This portion of the day is self-paced and deeply personal, allowing time for reflection and remembrance at each veteran’s final resting place,” she said. “We respectfully ask volunteers to allow family members in attendance, the first opportunity to place a wreath on their loved one’s gravesite.”



Wilson noted that not all the gravesites may receive a wreath.



“In accordance with and out of respect for Jewish custom, which is not to place living flowers, wreaths or laurels on gravesites, please do not place wreaths on the headstones of service members with a Star of David,” Wilson said. “Take a moment to stop and say their name, but do not place a wreath.”



She said sometimes loved ones place a wreath on gravesites with the Star of David, so “if you come to a headstone with a Star of David and a wreath is already placed there, please leave it.”



This year’s theme is “Keep Moving Forward.”



According to the Wreaths Across America website, the theme was inspired by Cpt. Joshua Byers, company commander of Fox Troop in the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment. While deployed to Iraq in 2003, his Humvee was struck by an improvised explosive device. The last command he gave his driver was, “Keep moving forward.” While Byers didn’t survive the blast, this command became the battle cry of his unit.



“This year, we will share not only Byers’ story of resilience but also the stories of many others who continue to live with purpose every day and have chosen to keep moving forward,” said Karen Worcester, Wreath Across America executive director.



Wilson recommended those planning to attend the local event to check the weather and dress accordingly, as the ceremony and wreath placement will take place outdoors.



“On-site parking within the cemetery is reserved for vehicles displaying disabled plates or placards. All other attendees are kindly requested to park in the gravel lot on Polla Road, where complimentary shuttle service will be provided to and from the ceremony site beginning at 10 a.m.” Wilson said.



More information about the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood can be found on their website.