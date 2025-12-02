Trees for Troops to spread holiday cheer at Fort Leonard Wood

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and family choose their live holiday trees at the Auto Skills Center, during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and family choose their live holiday trees at the Auto Skills Center, during the 2024 Trees for Troops event. This year, the program returns to Fort Leonard Wood Dec. 12 and 13. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood service members will get the opportunity to pick out a free, live holiday tree again this year, as the Trees for Troops program returns to the Auto Skills Center Dec. 12 and 13.



According to Nia Dickinson, Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation marketing director, service members and their spouses may pick up their tree between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Bldg. 1383.



“There is no registration this year,” Dickinson said. “It is first come, first served, so make sure to join us at the allotted time.”



A military ID is required at time of pick up.



“We will have helpers to assist with loading trees in your vehicle,” Dickinson added.



All other FMWR authorized patrons are welcome to pickup a free tree on a first come, first served basis while supplies last between the same times the next day, Dec. 13, Dickinson noted, adding there is a limit of one tree per family.



“Trees for Troops is an important program for service members to ensure everyone gets to experience holiday magic at no cost,” Dickinson said.



According to the Trees for Troops organization, a total of 326,273 fresh, farm-grown trees have been donated to troops and military families in the United States and overseas since the program started 20 years ago.



In 2024, Trees for Troops picked up 16,629 trees from 51 different locations and delivered them to 93 bases in the U.S.



“Trees for Troops is more than just delivering Christmas trees,” said Megan O’Donoghue, FMWR director. “It delivers comfort, tradition and a message of appreciation from the people across the nation.’”



She said her favorite part of the Trees for Troops program, “is watching people – young and old – choose their live tree, often their first. The joy and excitement of finding that perfect tree never fades.”



O’Donoghue said she also enjoys reading the handwritten messages from those who donate trees to the families receiving them.



“The trees often carry a handwritten tag with words of thanks and holiday wishes. For service members and families who are often far from home at the holidays. These messages remind them that people from across the country are thinking of them and appreciate their sacrifices,” O’Donoghue said.



Learn more about the program by visiting the Trees for Troops website.