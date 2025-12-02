Soldiers ‘grateful’ for more than feast this Thanksgiving Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood held its traditional Thanksgiving celebration Nov. 27 in Army Warrior Restaurants across the installation, with more than 12,000 meals served to service members, Department of War ID cardholders, Gold Star families, retirees and their families.



“It is very nice of Fort Leonard Wood to prepare this meal for us,” said Pvt. Andrea Vitello Bermudez with Company A, 31st Engineer Battalion. “It makes me feel like the Army really cares about us.”



Spc. Cameron Bailey, with Company B, 31st Eng. Bn., agreed.



“I feel grateful to be here today and am really thankful for what the Army has given us,” Bailey said.



According to Beverly Leggett, Installation Food Program manager, more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals were served during the lunchtime celebrations, and 28,000-plus meals throughout the day.



The Thanksgiving feast featured turkey, shrimp cocktail, prime rib, salmon, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, stuffing, rolls, a salad bar, eggnog, sparkling juice, a variety of different cakes and pies, and charcuterie and dessert tables.



Bailey said he was thankful for the feast, and it was perfect timing for his unit since they were headed to the field to complete the Hammer training exercise.



“I didn’t expect all these options. This is really cool,” he said. “This meal will help me kick everything up a notch and keep me motivated while our skills are being tested overnight.”



While he said he was surprised and grateful for the Thanksgiving Day meal he was enjoying, he was even more thankful for something else he is currently receiving at Fort Leonard Wood — a sense of pride.



“I am proud of myself. I'm thankful for the discipline the Army is instilling in me,” Bailey said. “My parents keep telling me that they're proud of me. The Army has given me a purpose.”



Vitello Bermudez said this was her first Thanksgiving away from home. When she realized her one station unit training schedule included the holiday, she said she was disappointed, but now, she is pleasantly surprised about how much “at home” she feels at Fort Leonard Wood.



“I miss my family, of course, but this is such a cool experience,” Vitello Bermudez said.



Thirteen weeks into her training, she said her battle buddies have become “like family” and her company was busy performing bay maintenance Thanksgiving morning before heading over to the warrior restaurant.



“Before we eat at home in Texas my mom has us clean the house. So, it feels the same as being home,” Vitello Bermudez said.



“This meal is a privilege. I am looking forward to calling home to tell them about it,” she added.



More photos from the Thanksgiving celebration may be viewed on Fort Leonard Wood’s Flickr.