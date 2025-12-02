22nd MEU(SOC) Enhances Readiness with Amphibious and MAGTF Operations in Puerto Rico

CARIBBEAN SEA – Since late August 2025, U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) embarked on the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, have been conducting amphibious training, infantry sustainment exercises, and flight operations in southern and eastern Puerto Rico.

These operations enhance the 22nd MEU(SOC)’s capability, readiness, and lethality, further preparing the force to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies across the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

As part of their routine training, the 22nd MEU(SOC) is executing amphibious operations that demonstrate ship-to-shore connector capability. Amphibious operations further enable sustained Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations ashore and within Puerto Rico’s diverse terrain and training facilities.

In doing so, the 22nd MEU(SOC) validates its ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations in support of SOUTHCOM’s mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit trafficking and safeguard the homeland.

Puerto Rico’s challenging terrain and tropical climate provide realistic conditions for Marines to continue to refine specialized skills, including amphibious landings, patrolling, reconnaissance, jungle survival, live-fire ranges, logistics, and disaster response.

The 22nd MEU(SOC) remains committed to conducting its training with minimal impact on local communities, coordinating closely with Puerto Rican government officials, emergency services, and its National Guard to ensure transparency and respectful engagement.

The 22nd MEU(SOC) demonstrates its ability afloat and ashore to conduct sustained MAGTF operations, proving its adaptability, flexibility and rapid-response capability in the Caribbean.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 22MEU_COMMSTRAT@iwo-jima.usmc.mil.