Illuminating the holiday at NHB

The annual tradition of keeping a symbolic light on for those deployed over the holidays continued at Naval Hospital Bremerton, December 2, 2025.



From the Far East to the Horn of Africa to jungles of Southeast Asia, NHB’s tree lighting ceremony provided the opportunity for staff to remember those deployed, as well as reflect on their commitment to being a ready medical force ensuring the Navy fleet is a medically ready force.



“This is a special time of the year when we come together to celebrate all the awesome accomplishments that we all do together. All of us are dedicated to serving our patients, command and community. As we gather under the glow of our holiday tree, we recognize our staff who have recently returned and also those who are still away from the command serving in other places and lending their expertise in supporting the Navy’s mission,” said Capt. Karla Lepore, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NHB director.



The holiday season at Naval Hospital Bremerton for decades has been a time when a number of active-duty staff have been absent. Not from their appointed place of duty at the military treatment facility. They’ve been called away on deployment.



There are also staff assigned to Pacific Partnership 2025 supporting humanitarian assistance, civic action and disaster relief needs.



The tree-lighting is a long-established custom representing light, faith and hope which embodies the entire ceremony.



The lights which adorn the tree are reminders of how the light of faith can dispel the darkness of a person’s fears, uncertainty and isolation.



The tree itself, with the branches arching towards the heavens, has been a sign of faith for many throughout the ages.



As a ‘tree of life,’ it endures the seasonal cycle from life to death to life again, inviting those attending to experience the spiritual renewal and hope that the holidays offer.



The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season, leaving a continuous light on for those still deployed and helping others in need.