Joint Task Force Southern Guard leadership serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba –

U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard gathered for a Thanksgiving meal served by senior leaders, continuing a long-standing military tradition at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 28, 2025.

Leaders from across the Joint Task Force came together and stepped behind the serving line, trading command for service as they share Thanksgiving lunch with deployed service members. Among those serving were U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph Garaux, JTF-SG commander, and Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, the command senior enlisted leader, joined by other JTF-SG leaders.

“We need to remind the troops how much their contributions matter,” Garaux said. “The mission we’ve been tasked with is extremely important and our resilience is what keeps our team moving.”

The long-standing tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals began in the early 1900s, when Army and Marine Corps commanders served Thanksgiving and Christmas meals in field messes to recognize the hardships junior troops faced, a custom that later spread across all U.S. military branches.

The gesture reinforces the principle of servant leadership, showcasing effective leadership begins with serving others, especially in deployed environments.

“Taking care of people isn’t something we talk about just once a year,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Minton, Joint Task Force Southern Guard first sergeant. “It’s a priority every day and events like this help remind the team that they’re appreciated on an individual level.”

The shared meal provided a moment of fellowship for Southern Guard's personnel during a period of steady operational demand. With the Joint Task Force continuing to provide support to Department of Homeland Security missions, the event offered a chance to pause and reconnect.

“The best way to show gratitude is to be present, serve our people and make sure they know their service matters,” Minton said.

As service members continue to carry out the mission, ongoing efforts to support personnel while maintaining cohesion during the holiday season remains paramount.

“Our mission doesn’t stop for the holidays and neither does our commitment to the people who make it happen,” Garaux said.

Joint Task Force Southern Guard continues to support DHS operations at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, working to ensure safe and effective mission execution through cooperation among services and agencies.