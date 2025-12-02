Airmen build field hospital in the UK for expeditionary certification Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- U.S. Airmen with the 48th and 86th Medical Groups achieved mass certification during an Expeditionary Medical Support exercise at RAF Feltwell, Oct. 27-30.

Validated by Air Combat Command, with support from United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, alongside Air Education and Training Command medical training cadre from Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, over 100 Immediate Response Force and Patient Decontamination team members advanced an annual certification initiative, returning the exercise to England for the second time.

“This event allowed them to train together as a team, because they would be deployed together on the immediate response,” said Capt. Tyler Boyd, 48th Medical Support Squadron medical readiness officer. “The biggest thing is building synergy with your team to build a cohesive unit, so if they do go downrange, they already know how to work together.”

Airmen established a 25-bed hospital complete with an emergency room, operating room, radiology and pharmacy center, outpatient center, administrative functions, and more, utilizing all their skills and training in constrained conditions.

In order to mirror a deployed environment, Airmen received briefings and reviewed medical lessons learned, as well as partnered with the 48th Security Forces Squadron, who introduced a small unmanned aircraft system to help set the scene of an evolving threat.

Utilizing the small maneuverability of the team, cadre honed in on real-world experiences and adversarial threats Airmen might face to increase readiness at every skill level.

“The added realism of unpacking and setting up a field medical facility while assessing threats and available infrastructure support helps ensure our medical personnel have the flexibility and resourcefulness to perform when the need arises,” said Col. Thomas Stamp, USAFE command surgeon general.

At every level of the exercise, the medical staff treated simulated patients in unstable environments, developing their skills in teamwork and critical thinking under fire.

“The exercise was set up to test the medical team’s survivability and operational effectiveness in a simulated wartime environment,” said Master Sgt. Justin Williamson, 48th Expeditionary Medical Support first sergeant. “We’re a force regeneration unit, our priority is the care and recovery of the sick and injured, enabling their return to combat or safe evacuation. This training hones our skills in critical areas such as walking blood banks and mass casualty management, ensuring we identify and address any gaps, gain certifications, and stay mission-ready.”

The Immediate Response Force teams demonstrated a high caliber of preparedness to their certifiers and cadre, as well as to some special guests.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Royal Netherlands Navy and Army, in addition to the Royal Air Force and British Army, attended the exercise as observers, gaining a firsthand look at the success of mass casualty exercises held in the theatre.

“We would like them to gain a greater understanding of our capabilities and gaps, as well as an appreciation for where we can increase our interoperability as NATO allies,” said Stamp. “We, in turn, get an opportunity to learn from medical experts in the European Theater, and improve the ways we receive, stage and evacuate patients.”

The collaboration underscored the importance of cross-service integration and training, honing lethality on all fronts.

“Seeing everyone activate their skills at a level above what was expected is a testament to the excellence of what we do on a daily basis, and that transcends not just here, but also in a wartime environment”, said Williamson.

The culmination of the event underscored the Airmen’s confidence and capability expected of a ready medical force.

“I am super proud of the team,” said Williamson. “They came together and showcased the reason why we’re all here and demonstrated that they’re all ready to deploy any time, anywhere to support the Department of War efforts.”