"Stay Healthy, Stay Fit, Stay Navy"

John Sferes is passionate about his role as Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s fitness director, where he is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations at Fletcher Fitness Center.

Alongside his dedicated team, Sferes focuses on strength and conditioning programming, submitting work orders, and maintaining the equipment maintenance log. His attention to detail and commitment to excellence help ensure the highest standards are upheld while providing a safe and positive environment for individuals on their fitness journey.

Sferes values the variety his job offers. “We provide support, education, training and a variety of programs to assist those who support the mission. This constant exposure to diverse levels of fitness and backgrounds enables me to develop programs on strength and nutrition for the individual,” said Sferes.

As the director, Sferes treats safety as a critical aspect of his job. “Safety is extremely important for me,” said Sferes. “The fitness specialists at FFC have nationally accredited fitness licensees and are certified in CPR/AED through the American Red Cross.”

Sferes and his team are focused on the importance of being essential and supporting the fleet’s mission to enhance stability, promote security, deter aggression and win any conflict. “We are dedicated to help the men and women of the shipyard stay healthy and fit to ensure mission readiness,” said Sferes.