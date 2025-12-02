One Step at a Time: An Airman's Story Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England– From a hopeful start to an exhausted end, step by step, hour by hour and mile by mile. Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta was determined to finish the 24-hour POW/MIA ruck as his feet ached and the sun set over what would be a test of determination and perseverance.



RAF Mildenhall hosted a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Week to honor those who never made it home. Thousands of Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Sailors, and Guardians worldwide participate in events dedicated to remembrance, reflection, and resilience during POW/MIA Recognition Week.



This year, Legorreta participated for the first time and brought with him a shiny new perspective; he had never rucked before, and he was eager to take on a new challenge, a 24-hour ruck.



“Knowing that I’m very hard-headed and stubborn, I knew I could finish the ruck,” Legorreta said. “I was pumped up.”



Growing up, Legorreta played sports and instilled a drive to challenge himself both physically and mentally. That competitive mindset carried into his Air Force service and fused into a personal mission to honor those who had sacrificed everything.



The clock began at 1600 on September 18, 2025, marking the start of the challenge. Participants at RAF Mildenhall circled a 1.3-mile loop around Washington Square, providing no change of scenery throughout the ruck, it was the same loop, step by step.



Many took 30-minute shifts to ensure the POW/MIA flag never stopped moving. This effort represents the endless days and nights our POW/MIA brothers and sisters endured. For Legorreta, however, 30 minutes wasn’t enough. He was determined to carry a 40-pound ruck sack for the duration of the challenge without failure and for him, success was the only option.



“The flag can’t stop moving,” he said. “Each 30 minutes, there’s a new person holding the flag, and if someone didn’t show up for their slot, we kept it moving.”



As the hours passed, every new participant brought fresh energy and motivation, keeping the spirit of remembrance alive throughout the long, cold hours.



By the 16th hour, exhaustion set in. The once-steady rhythm of steps turned into a struggle with each lap. Pain crept in, sharp and unrelenting, testing both physical endurance and mental toughness. Yet, even as his body protested, Legorreta’s commitment never wavered.



“I started feeling a sharp, stabbing pain in my feet,” he said. “That came from not training enough for the ruck, but I was motivated. I knew the pain was temporary.”



As the night turned into morning, the morning commuters honked their horns in support, and the birds began to sing. Fatigue deepened, Legorreta was running on no sleep, a handful of energy drinks, and small snacks. He began to doubt his willingness to continue.



By the 19th hour, every step was agony. Stabbing pain shot from his feet to his legs. His boots felt heavy and the loop around Washington Square seemed to get longer. Legorreta was determined to finish what he started, so he found a way to adapt.



“For the last five hours, I used crutches to take pressure off my feet, and I finished that way,” he said. “That was definitely the biggest challenge.”



For Legorreta, each painful step meant something. Each mile honored the memory of those who never returned. Through pain, exhaustion, and adversity, Legorreta, like other Airmen, carried, honored, and dedicated the flag and the memory of those who never came home one step at a time. Airmen continue to honor the legacy of their fallen brothers and sisters who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their grateful country.