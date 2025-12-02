CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen visits NSA Souda Bay Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 3, 2025) Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen conducted an initial tour of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 1-3, 2025.



Rosen conducted an all hands call and several departmental visits to engage with the installation’s team of approximately 1,000 people, including active duty military, U.S. civilian employees, local national employees, contractors, and family members assigned to NSA Souda Bay and its tenant commands.



During his visit, Rosen met with Capt. Stephen Steacy and other senior leaders, focusing on operational support centers, housing areas, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation services. The visit allowed the Region commander to engage directly with NSA Souda Bay leadership and staff to gain a comprehensive understanding of the installation's facilities and operational readiness.



“Thank you for what you are all doing here as part of the small but mighty NSA Souda Bay Team,” said Rosen. “The impact that you have on the Navy’s mission – the impact that you are having on the world – is tremendous. You are punching much higher than your weight class. You’ve certainly made a difference, and I’m honored to be a part of this team.”



In September the Chief Naval Officer (CNO), Adm. Daryl Caudle, emphasized focus on “Sailors First,” stressing the importance on quality of life for warfighters. Rosen took the opportunity to witness firsthand the quality of life services provided to service members and their families, as well as the base’s operational, logistical and administrative support capabilities.



“It is exciting to host Rear Adm. Rosen and show off the great work done by Team Souda,” said Steacy. “This is our opportunity to show him first-hand our dedication to the warfighting mission, superior quality of service to the community, and investment in a strong partnership between U.S. and Greek forces. As region commander, he is invested in our success and is always looking for the best ways to support our operations.”



As the only deep-water facility in the Mediterranean capable of accommodating a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier pier-side, the NATO Marathi Pier Complex provides unparalleled strategic value to deployed U.S. carrier strike groups, offering vital opportunities for crew rest, local engagement, and maintenance and resupply operations.



Through critical logistics, sustainment, and services, ranging from port security and environmental protection to comprehensive maintenance, cargo handling, and replenishment options, NSA Souda Bay bolsters NATO's and the U.S. Navy’s maritime security and deterrence efforts throughout the Mediterranean.



NSA Souda Bay is an operational shore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



