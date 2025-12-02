EOTG holds Close Quarters Tactics Course for Recon Marines

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division completed a Close Quarters Tactics Course from Sept. 15 to Nov. 5, across Camp Hansen. This training, hosted by the III Marine Expeditionary Force’s Expeditionary Operations Training Group, aimed to enhance their lethality as small unit leaders during high-paced, close-quarters combat.

“Close quarter tactics is probably the most dangerous thing that we can do,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Ori Jr., an infantry reconnaissance officer with Force Reconnaissance Company. “It is extremely high risk. We’re shooting very close to one another in a confined space.”

The Marines started their three-week course on the range simulating various urban scenarios of escalating complexity, where they practiced transition drills from rifle to pistol during both static and dynamic ranges.

During a house qualification, teams of four navigated a shoot house, clearing doors and hallways to secure a building. They began with a briefing on the scenario, followed by dry runs with no ammunition, and a live-fire qualification. The event tested their ability to work together in close quarters while safely firing in proximity to one another.

Marines then entered the platoon tactics portion of the course, conducting limited scale raids on specific target objectives. Using civilian vehicles to blend into their environment, a group of Marines scouted the objective area while other Marines moved to their objective point to complete an assigned mission, where they were required to distinguish threats from non-threats.

During the culminating event of the course, an aerial sniper vehicle interdiction, Marines fired from helicopters to engage and halt a target vehicle, while other Marine reinforcements moved in to secure and extract the target personnel and equipment.

For the majority of the course, Marines used non-lethal live ammunition, known as Special Effects Small Arms Marking System rounds. These paintball-like rounds enhanced the realism of the training while maintaining a safe environment. The course also included live role players to simulate opposing forces and non-threat personnel.

On Nov. 5, the Marines graduated the CQTC course, completing their required training to carry out their duties effectively in support of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“It’s a huge capability for the 31st MEU and for III MEF, having a well-trained, professional, and capable maritime raid force that we can bring to the fight,” Ori said. “Whether it’s limited scale raids or striking a specific target, that's where we come into play.”