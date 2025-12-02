Republic of Korea Military Nursing Academy Cadet Visit 2025

On Nov. 14, 2025, U.S. Naval (USNH) Hospital Guam hosted Republic of Korea (ROK) Military Nursing Academy cadets who met with their U.S. Navy counterparts. The 93 cadets were participants in the Joint Cruise Training Task Group, which includes the island of Guam as one of their training stops.



The cadets, escorted by academy leadership, were welcomed by USNH Guam Chief Nursing Officer Capt. Patricia Butler. Butler, who is assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam and works at the hospital, shared that the mission of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps is to “Sustain ready and resilient warfighting teams through the delivery of innovate, mission-focused care while empowering the next generation of leaders.”



“It has been an incredible honor to host the cadets from the ROK Military Nursing Academy for another year,” said Lt. Alysa Valdez “USNH Guam provides the ideal location for the U.S. and ROK to showcase our unique medical capabilities while strengthening our partnership here in the Indo-Pacific region."



During the tour, cadets were divided into seven groups rotating through specialty skill stations led by staff from the Emergency Department, Multi-Service Unit, Mother-Baby Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Staff Education and Training, and Perioperative and Ancillary services. Each department demonstrated, taught, and conducted hands-on training in life-saving skills. The stations included chest compressions, airway management, rapid blood transfusion set up, intravenous infusion set up, and familiarity with patient movement and tourniquet application.



Led by Lt. Terrance Cheatham, the surgical team prepared a simulated operating room environment to give the cadets a glimpse of intraoperative patient care. The cadets explored the pre- and post-operative areas and learned about the different roles of each surgical team member. Surgical equipment and supplies were utilized to simulate surgery where the cadets practiced proper don and doff procedures of sterile gowns and gloves.



The integration of a hospital tour along with interactive skills stations demonstrated both USNH Guam’s and USNMRTC Guam’s commitment to enhancing relationships and culture sharing amongst partner nations. The collaboration between the ROK cadets and the Guam team are an indelible example of “Readiness through Quality Care. Anytime. Anywhere.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2025 Date Posted: 12.04.2025 20:55 Story ID: 553052 Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU Web Views: 43 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Korea Military Nursing Academy Cadet Visit 2025, by PO1 Clien Lester Guico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.