Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response

    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response

    Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tevis Holi, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.31.1969

    Story by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan --The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron ​F​ire and ​E​mergency ​S​ervices flight conducted an F-15 ground emergency response exercise during ​base-wide ​operational readiness exercise BH 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025.

    ​​​​During the simulation, first responders used fire trucks and suppression systems to extinguish a controlled aircraft fire, testing their readiness to manage a real-world emergency on the flightline. The exercise allowed Airmen to refine communication, coordination, and decision-making skills under pressure.​​​

    “Responding to aircraft fires is our top priority,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nico Garcia, 18 CES vehicle operator “Contingency simulations are a great way for our team to exercise their critical thinking to better prepare them for real world operations.”

    ​​​​In an actual response, fire and emergency services coordinate with multiple agencies across the installation. While this exercise was internal, responders maintained routine communication protocols to ensure synchronization across all response element​​​

    “Our team of responders are the first on scene and the last to leave,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Schroeder, 18 CES assistant chief of health and safety. “It’s our job to ensure that the scene of the situation is safe for everyone involved.”

    ​​​​As the 18th Wing’s first line of defense in emergencies, the 18th CES Fire and Emergency Services Flight continuously hones its ability to respond to incidents that threaten lives, aircraft, and infrastructure. Their readiness ensures Kadena’s ability to project airpower and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 20:14
    Story ID: 553049
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response
    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response
    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response
    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response
    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response
    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response
    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response
    BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th CES
    exercise
    fire
    18th Wing
    BH 26-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download