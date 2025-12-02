KADENA AIR BASE, Japan --The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight conducted an F-15 ground emergency response exercise during base-wide operational readiness exercise BH 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025.
During the simulation, first responders used fire trucks and suppression systems to extinguish a controlled aircraft fire, testing their readiness to manage a real-world emergency on the flightline. The exercise allowed Airmen to refine communication, coordination, and decision-making skills under pressure.
“Responding to aircraft fires is our top priority,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nico Garcia, 18 CES vehicle operator “Contingency simulations are a great way for our team to exercise their critical thinking to better prepare them for real world operations.”
In an actual response, fire and emergency services coordinate with multiple agencies across the installation. While this exercise was internal, responders maintained routine communication protocols to ensure synchronization across all response element
“Our team of responders are the first on scene and the last to leave,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Schroeder, 18 CES assistant chief of health and safety. “It’s our job to ensure that the scene of the situation is safe for everyone involved.”
As the 18th Wing’s first line of defense in emergencies, the 18th CES Fire and Emergency Services Flight continuously hones its ability to respond to incidents that threaten lives, aircraft, and infrastructure. Their readiness ensures Kadena’s ability to project airpower and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 20:14
|Story ID:
|553049
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BH 26-1: 18th CES hones aircraft fire and egress response, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.