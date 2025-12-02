Soldier pleads guilty to sexual assault crimes while deployed to Poland Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland – A non-commissioned officer pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact during his trial Dec. 4, becoming the first solider deployed to Poland in recent history to be court-martialed.



Staff Sgt. Keenan W. Butler, Jr., 42, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 139th Regional Support Group, V Corps, was sentenced by the military judge to 121 days confinement and reduction in rank to E-4.



Butler and the victim, who is also a soldier, were both stationed at Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. On Jan. 5, 2025, Butler and the victim were in a hotel room off post when he sexually assaulted her.



A few days later she reported the incident to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



In text messages to the victim, Butler admitted to his crimes. He also confessed when questioned by Army CID investigators.



“Staff Sgt. Butler’s conduct fell well below that expected of Soldiers in the U.S. Army by violating not just another person, but a fellow Soldier and someone that he considered a friend. Credit goes to the victim for having the courage to come forward and hold him accountable,” said Capt. Noah T. Stochl, prosecutor, Eighth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“Additionally, the ability to conduct the first U.S. Army court-martial in Poland was due to the herculean effort of members of V Corps forward and at home station. Their efforts significantly improve the Army’s ability to enforce good order and discipline in the region while also facilitating positive relationships with host nations.”



“Army CID’s global mission is all the more significant in the deployed environment,” said Special Agent in Charge Steven Ausfeldt, Army CID, Europe Field Office. “In conjunction with our partners at the Office of Special Trial Counsel, the conviction of Staff Sgt. Butler is a measure of justice for the victim of his abuse and ensures that the Army’s mission in Operation Atlantic Resolve remains focused and effective, safeguarding the well-being of all Soldiers.”



Butler will serve his confinement in a U.S. Army confinement facility in Sembach, Germany.



As part of his plea agreement, Butler will submit a waiver of an administrative separation board and the Army will administratively discharge him from service. He had over 20 years of military service.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Eastern European Resident Agency and prosecuted by Stochl and Capt. Jackson D. Belva, V Corps.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.