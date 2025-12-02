OKGuard leader retires after 34 impactful years

Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Col. Kevin Roland issues an Oath of Reenlistment to his son, Oklahoma Army National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Col. Kevin Roland issues an Oath of Reenlistment to his son, Oklahoma Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Paul Roland, during his retirement ceremony at the Oklahoma City Military Complex in Oklahoma City, Oct. 30, 2025. Along with Paul, the Roland family has a strong military connection with Col. Roland’s wife, Oklahoma Army National Guard Lt. Col. (ret.) Tanya Roland, and son, United States Air Force Staff. Sgt. Matthew Roland, serving in the military as well. Roland served 34 years in the military, starting in the Marine Corps before joining the Oklahoma Army National Guard, where he served in numerous impactful roles. Though retired from military service, Roland will continue to serve in a civilian role as the State Youth Programs Director, where he will oversee Thunderbird Challenge Program, Sooner Job Challenge and STARBASE Oklahoma. (Oklahoma National Guard Photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY - Friends, family and leaders from across the Oklahoma National Guard filled the room at the Oklahoma City Military Complex, Oct. 30, 2025, to celebrate the remarkable career of Col. Floyd Kevin Roland, whose legacy of mentorship, innovation and service helped shape generations of Citizen-Soldiers.



For nearly four decades, Roland has been a steady hand in the Oklahoma Army National Guard where he successfully culminated a career defined by service, education and advocacy for the professional growth of Oklahoma Guardsmen.



Service to the nation didn’t stop with him. Roland’s wife, Lt. Col. (ret.) Tanya Roland, and their two sons, Staff Sgt. Paul Roland and Sgt. Matthew Roland, all have served or are serving in the military as well.



“Tanya has been the strength and bedrock for everything we’ve done,” Roland said. “As a military family, you never get to spend much time with your kids, and I owe them so much time that I’ll never be able to give back to them. I appreciate the men they’ve become.”



A native of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Roland began his military career in 1986 with the United States Marine Corps, serving in both reserve and active components until 1994. Three years later, he joined the OKARNG, where he was assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 180th Infantry Regiment (now known as 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment).



Roland was commissioned as a second lieutenant and rose through the ranks, commanding at both company and battalion levels, and held key staff positions, including commander of the OKARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, and his most recent assignment as the director of military personnel at Joint Force Headquarters in Oklahoma City.



Driven by a deep belief in the power of mentorship, Roland devoted much of his career to developing the next generation of Oklahoma National Guard leaders. He helped establish the Guard Officer Leadership Development program, which continues to shape and strengthen the Guard’s officer corps today.



In addition to the GOLD program, Roland played a key role in the development and implementation of the Oklahoma National Guard’s Education Assistance Program, a program created by the Oklahoma legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2022. The legislation created a revolving fund that pays for Oklahoma National Guard members’ tuition, as well as mandatory and academic fees at Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities.



“I want to thank the adjutant general for a couple things,” Roland said. “One for the [Education Assistance Program]--the program we have has truly been making a difference in the lives of young people…I appreciate you allowing me to be a part of that team.”



Roland’s deployments include Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait and Iraq, the Multinational Force and Observers Mission in Egypt and Israel, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.



Among his numerous accolades, Roland was awarded the Legion of Merit during his retirement ceremony for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service.



As he transitions from uniformed service, Roland will continue his commitment to developing Oklahoma’s next generation of leaders as the State Youth Programs Director, overseeing programs such as Thunderbird Challenge Program, Sooner Job Challenge and STARBASE Oklahoma.



“It’s been a great ride and I’m very blessed to have been part of it,” Roland said.