Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop

Photo By Savannah Baird | Soldiers from Fort Knox Garrison headquarters deliver toys to Santa's Workshop Dec. 4, 2025. The group delivered $10,000 worth of donated toys to the Fort Knox American Red Cross program to provide toys to those in need during the holiday season.

Fort Knox, Ky. — Multiple leaders and officials from Fort Knox Garrison headquarters spent the morning delivering $10,000 worth of donated toys to the Fort Knox American Red Cross Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 4. The donated toys will be available to eligible individuals during Santa’s Workshop shopping hours from Dec. 8 until Dec. 12. For information on how to participate in the Santa’s Workshop program, read Fort Knox Red Cross offers multiple holiday assistance programs. Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.