Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop

    Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop

    Photo By Savannah Baird | Soldiers from Fort Knox Garrison headquarters deliver toys to Santa's Workshop Dec. 4,...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Multiple leaders and officials from Fort Knox Garrison headquarters spent the morning delivering $10,000 worth of donated toys to the Fort Knox American Red Cross Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 4.   The donated toys will be available to eligible individuals during Santa’s Workshop shopping hours from Dec. 8 until Dec. 12. For information on how to participate in the Santa’s Workshop program, read Fort Knox Red Cross offers multiple holiday assistance programs.   Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 16:05
    Story ID: 553024
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop
    Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop
    Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop
    Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop
    Fort Knox Garrison headquarters assists with toy delivery to Santa's Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Santa’s Workshop
    Army
    Kentucky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download