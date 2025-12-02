OK Guard deepens community ties with new training facility in Weatherford

Photo By Leanna Maschino | Leaders from the city of Weatherford, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and the...... read more read more Photo By Leanna Maschino | Leaders from the city of Weatherford, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Army National Guard gathered on Dec. 3, 2025 to commemorate the establishment of the Weatherford Regional Training Facility with a ribbon-cutting. The new co-use facility, which is part of a broader effort to expand Oklahoma Guard presence and reintegrate units back into rural communities, will serve as an emergency management hub for western Oklahoma and will be utilized by both Weatherford officials and Alpha Battery, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Leanna Maschino) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY - Leaders from the city of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Army National Guard, gathered Wednesday to commemorate the establishment of the Weatherford Regional Training Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new co-use facility, which is part of a broader effort to expand Oklahoma Guard presence and reintegrate units back into rural communities, will serve as an emergency management hub for western Oklahoma and will be utilized by both Weatherford emergency management officials and Alpha Battery, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade.

“In the early 2000s, we closed down many of our armories and pushed our force into the major metropolitan areas,” said Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, director of the joint staff for the Oklahoma National Guard. “When I became director of the joint staff, I made it a goal of mine to get back into these communities in a responsible way.

“In partnership with the Weatherford [Emergency Operations Center] and with the commitment of the 158th Field Artillery, we were able to move a battery into this location and it makes for a good strategic location for us to provide domestic support to our state.”

The opening of the new 45th FAB satellite location builds on nearly two decades of collaboration between the Oklahoma National Guard and the city of Weatherford.

“There’s no better home for [the Guard] than right here,” said Speaker Pro Tempore (Rep.) Anthony Moore. “The willingness to serve is something that not only embodies the National Guard [but also the city of Weatherford]. It is evident in the community, not only when things are good but even more so when things are tough, we’re excited for the impact this will make for western Oklahoma.”

The ceremony also represented a full-circle moment for the city of Weatherford and the Oklahoma National Guard by honoring Capt. (Ret.) David Tautfest, a decorated Korean War veteran who, from 1954-1959, commanded the 158th Field Artillery Regiment’s Battery C that was originally located in Weatherford.

Tautfest concluded the ceremony by helping cut the ribbon to open the new location of the unit he once commanded. The gesture underscored the unit’s symbolic return to its Weatherford roots. He was also presented the Thunderbird Medal and inducted into the Order of Saint Barbara.

“This is the beginning of a dream come true for Weatherford, having the National Guard back here to stay is certainly a good thing,” said Mike Brown, mayor for the city of Weatherford. “We’re proud that Weatherford [came to the] forefront as being a location to service Western Oklahoma and we’re going to do our part to be good stewards of what the National Guard brings to our community.”