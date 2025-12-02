Empty seats, big questions at Fort Stewart's year-end town hall

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Kyla Harmon, Balfour Beatty Communities regional operations director, discusses...... read more read more Photo By Kelsie Steber | Kyla Harmon, Balfour Beatty Communities regional operations director, discusses residents leaving trash cans in roadways with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Gabe Weaver and John Klein, Directorate of Public Works family housing branch chief, during a quarterly town hall Dec. 4, 2025, at Blaze Theater and Pizzeria on Fort Stewart. Only two community mayors came out to the event to express concerns and provide feedback. see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart Army Housing Office and its privatized partner, Balfour Beatty Communities, along with installation leaders hosted a quarterly town hall Dec. 4 at Blaze Theater and Pizzeria.



Only two community mayors came out to the event to express concerns and provide feedback.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Gabe Weaver thanked residents for attending.



A main point of concern was the on-going issue with residents leaving their trash cans in roadways after the trash has been picked up.



“We want to have that dialogue with our residents about why it’s important to pull your trash cans in,” said Balfour Beatty Communities Regional Operations Director, Kyla Harmon. “We see how landscapers are being affected by anything left out there as well.”



Carrie Ferguson, the volunteer community mayor for South Bryan, North Bryan, Southern Oaks, Marne Woods, and Isenhower Terrace, said the school bus has difficulty picking up her special needs child.



“I’m going around my Cul de sac every morning, having to pull those [trash cans] in at 6 a.m. to get her on the bus,” Ferguson said.



After an agreed-upon method going forward, conversation shifted to timely trash pickup.

BBC provided a positive note that community trash cans and pet waste stations will soon be emptied at a minimum of two times a week.



Ferguson also brought up maintenance vehicles and vendors parking inappropriately in the housing areas. She noted the update to housing maintenance and vendor contractors being clearly labeled is receiving positive feedback among residents.



Another matter was the continuation of residents parking illegally, including blocking fire hydrants.



Ferguson suggested creating overflow lots for South Bryan, North Bryan and Isenhower Terrace neighborhoods that don’t have them.



“The timing is okay for us to take a look at what resources might be available to do it,” Harmon said.



The meeting closed with BBC reminding residents if they are not receiving emails and communications to make sure the contact information attached to the account is correct.



“As we continue to move toward getting fully staffed, I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,” Harmon said.



Weaver reminded people that if you and your neighbors are not here then your voices and concerns are not being heard.