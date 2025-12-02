Camp Lejeune unveils new Regional Law Center

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Regional Law Center-East (RLC-E) on Dec. 4, 2025, marking a significant milestone in restoring and enhancing legal capabilities across the installation following the damage caused by Hurricane Florence.
Formerly known as Legal Services Support Section (LSSS) East, the RLC-E brings together legal services, personnel and functions previously dispersed across the installation. The new building consolidates prosecutorial functions, court reporting, post-trial review, civil processing and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA) operations under one roof.
“The capabilities built into this law center significantly enhance the legal support we provide to Marines, Sailors and their families,” said Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST)-MCB Camp Lejeune. “Timely and effective legal services are essential to II MEF’s readiness, and this facility ensures MCIEAST continues to operate as the power-projection platform our nation expects.”
The new center also co-locates Camp Lejeune’s courtrooms, improving coordination and efficiency across the legal system. The 29,837 square foot facility includes three courtrooms, two designed for courts-martial and one for pretrial hearings, an improvement over the previous setup where judicial offices and courtrooms were spread across separate buildings.
“The military justice complex here at Camp Lejeune represents a significant investment in the fair and efficient administration of military justice,” said Col. Kyle G. Phillips, circuit military judge, Eastern Judicial Circuit, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “The justice complex strengthens our commitment to maintaining the high standards of accountability, due process and readiness.”
While most legal services are now consolidated in one location, legal assistance such as wills, powers of attorney and family law support remain in Building 66 to maintain convenient access for Marines, Sailors and family members seeking routine legal help.
To view photos of the RLC-E ribbon cutting, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9421511/regional-law-center-east-ribbon-cutting-ceremony
