Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center earns an ‘A’ Safety Grade in National Assessment

Courtesy Photo | Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) has received an “A” Leapfrog...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025, demonstrating a commitment to providing high-quality care to all patients. see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025, demonstrating a commitment to providing high-quality care to all patients.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety. Twice annually, Leapfrog assigns a letter grade to participating hospitals after evaluation of 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety. Designed to make it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of local health care facilities, the safety grade program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

“We hope these latest Hospital Safety Grades inspire our patients’ confidence in the quality and safety of care they receive,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, Defense Health Agency’s Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “This distinction belongs to the entire team of professionals at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center who are dedicated to meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”

Fully integrated into the Clark County emergency medical services (EMS) system, MOMMC provides critical care and trauma services to civilian patients transported by ambulance. This unique partnership expands access to care for the northeast Las Vegas community, while also affording Air Force medics valuable opportunities to develop and refine life-saving medical skills vital for deployed environments.

As one of only five Las Vegas area hospitals to earn a Leapfrog 'A' safety grade for Fall 2025, this achievement further solidifies MOMMC’s commitment to providing exceptional, safe, and comprehensive medical services to both military-affiliated patients and the Las Vegas community at large.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the heart and dedication of our medics,” said Col Eric Phillips, Director, Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center. “Through teamwork we ensure not only the highest standards of patient safety, but the readiness of our medical force to support the mission both at home in Las Vegas and abroad."

To explore MOMMC’s full grade details, visit Hospital SafetyGrade.org. Connect with MOMMC on Facebook @99MDG, and online at nellis.tricare.mil.