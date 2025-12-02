USAREC Officially Establishes Itself as Army’s Primary Force Generation Command​

Photo By Jerry Merideth | Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis (left), U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) commanding...... read more read more Photo By Jerry Merideth | Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis (left), U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) commanding general, and Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), participate in USAREC's 3-star level activation ceremony at Waybur Theater, Fort Knox, Ky. Dec. 3, 2025. USAREC oversees all aspects of the force generation pipeline, from first contact through initial entry training for all enlisted Soldiers, warrant officers and commissioned officers. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Recruiting Command formally established itself as the Army’s primary force generation command during a ceremony at Fort Knox Dec. 3, 2025. The event marked a significant milestone in the Army’s transformation efforts, aligning USAREC under Transformation and Training Command and integrating the Center for Initial Military Training under USAREC.



USAREC’s realignment consolidates all phases of becoming an enlisted Soldier, warrant officer, or commissioned officer under a single command. USAREC now oversees the entire process, from initial marketing and recruitment through initial entry training, transforming civilian applicants into qualified U.S. Army warriors. In addition to CIMT, USAREC oversees the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, U.S. Army Reserve 80th Training Command, U.S. Army Recruiting Division, U.S. Army Cadet Command, and the Army Enterprise Marketing Office.



The establishment of USAREC as the Army’s force generation command is a key element of the Army Transformation Initiative, designed to create a leaner, more lethal, and more efficient fighting force. By streamlining the accessions process, the Army aims to better align talent with requirements and gain efficiency in developing future warriors.



“This is a historic moment for the Army and for USAREC,” said Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis, USAREC commanding general. “Bringing CIMT under the USAREC umbrella allows us to optimize the entire force generation pipeline. We now have all the levers – marketing, recruiting, accessions, and initial training – under one command, enabling us to proactively shape the force, ensure quality, and deliver the right Soldiers with the right skills at the right time. This streamlined approach will significantly benefit the Army by accelerating readiness and enhancing our ability to deter, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



With full operational capability scheduled for October 2026, USAREC is poised to lead the Army into the future, ensuring a continuous flow of highly qualified and well-trained Soldiers ready to meet the challenges of a complex and evolving world.