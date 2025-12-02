Courtesy Photo | Fort Belvoir Families learn the principles of financial stewardship and readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Belvoir Families learn the principles of financial stewardship and readiness during a series of Financial Peace University courses, hosted by the Garrison Chaplain, COL Eddie Kinley, right, at Belvoir Chapel. (photo courtesy of Fort Belvoir RSO). see less | View Image Page

Fort Belvoir Families Boost Readiness with Financial Peace Program Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Fort Belvoir Religious Support Office (RSO) hosted a well-attended Financial Peace University (FPU) program this Fall, offering soldiers, Families, retirees, and civilians a practical guide to financial readiness and stewardship. The nine-week course met on Tuesday evenings from September through mid-November 2025, at Woodlawn Chapel.



This year’s FPU program grew into a truly community-centered event, according to Hye Jin Hwang, RSO’s Director of Religious Education. The RSO provided watch care for young children, a structured children’s class and a dedicated youth class, allowing soldiers, civilians, and families the time to learn and grow together. Many of the 55 adults attending shared with Hwang that having age-specific classes helped them participate consistently and deepened their overall learning experience. There were about 30 children and youth being cared for each night, which allowed the parents to focus on the Families’ financial future.



The sessions were led by COL Eddie Kinley, Garrison Chaplain and MAJ James Ward, Deputy Garrison Chaplain, with support from two dedicated volunteers, Keith Morgan and Kim Grimes, who ensured a strong and well-coordinated weekly program.



RSO staff also cultivated a warm and welcoming environment with meals before each class. These shared meals offered families time to relax, connect, and prepare for the evening’s session. Week 3 saw an unexpected complication, with the funding shortfall and government shutdown. The RSO team invited participants and volunteers to create their own community potluck dinner before class.



Keith Morgan said that the program helped him better understand budgeting, saving, debt management, and long-term financial planning.



"What I love about Financial Peace University is that it brings clarity to decisions that once felt overwhelming. Its principles, lived out daily, create steady progress and lasting peace. It also reminds you that financial freedom isn’t a dream — it’s a process; trust the plan, stay consistent, and you’ll see your entire outlook begin to change,” Morgan said.



Many families successfully established emergency funds and couples enjoyed healthier financial communication. They noted that these improvements were both practical for everyday life and spiritually meaningful to their families.



Hwang said that supporting families with programs like FPU strengthens the Fort Belvoir community.



“I want to thank all the RSO volunteers for their generous spirit and constant dedication,” Hwang said. “They arrived early, helped prepared meals, assisted with the program, and stayed afterward to sweep, clean, and restore the space. Their reliability and joyful service made a lasting impact and was essential to the program’s success.”



Many participants commented that they would gladly take the course again or recommend it to others. Their enthusiasm reflects the positive impact the program had on families and the continued desire for meaningful, and supportive opportunities within the Fort Belvoir community.