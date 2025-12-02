15th MEU Honors 250th Marine Corps Birthday While Forward Deployed as MRF-SEA, Prepares for Disaster Relief Mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

MANILA, Philippines (Nov. 10, 2024) – Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit came together to honor the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps while forward deployed in the Philippines as Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia.



On Nov. 10 every year, Marines across the globe, young and seasoned, in uniform or no longer serving, pause to celebrate this holiday through time-honored events – listening to the messages of the current and 13th commandants of the Marine Corps, passing cake from the oldest to the youngest Marine present, and singing of the Marines’ Hymn.



The event in Manila provided the Marines and Sailors of “America’s Vanguard Force” a sense of pride in their heritage and one of the few units forward deployed during this milestone anniversary. But the ceremony also had somber tone, as it came just one day after the Super Typhoon Fong-wong (Uwan) made landfall in the Philippines. As a crisis response force, the 15th MEU had spent most of Nov. 10 planning for their anticipated mission of foreign disaster relief in support of U.S. Department of State after seeing reports of the impacts of that storm and Typhoon Kalmeagi (Tino) days earlier.



“When Marines back home and around the world are wearing their dress blues with their dates at their side, we will never forget that the 15th MEU was forward deployed on our 250th birthday,” said Col. Robb T. McDonald, commanding officer of the 15th MEU. “Right now, in the Philippines, there has been loss of life and destruction from these typhoons. Tonight, we reflect on our legacy and history as Marines, and each of you should be proud that we have an opportunity to be part of the response to help those in need.”



In keeping with tradition, McDonald cut the ceremonial birthday cake, made in the shape of the numbers “250” and topped with the Marine Corps emblem of an eagle, globe and anchor, in front of the gathered Marines and Sailors. He cut the slices of cake with a Philippine Marine Corps reconnaissance knife, reflecting McDonal’s own personal history of service as a former reconnaissance Marine, as well as the 15th MEU’s recent MRF-SEA training events with the Philippine Marines throughout October during Exercise Sama Sama 2025 and Marine Aviation Support Activity 2025.



Following tradition, McDonald handed a piece of cake to the oldest Marine present, Col. Robert D. Wolfe II, the assistant chief of staff for logistics with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, an Okinawa-based unit from III Marine Expeditionary Force that joined the 15th MEU in Manila to serve as the command leading the U.S. military’s response to the upcoming typhoon relief efforts. Wolfe passed his slice of cake to the youngest Marine, 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Maverick Manser, a network administrator with 15th MEU’s communication section.



“This was my first Marine Corps birthday celebration, so for it to be the 250th while deployed to the Philippines as we prepare for a mission is, for me, very meaningful,” said Manser, a native of Michigan. “I wish that I could have been with my spouse, but as Marines we have each other here and I’m sure this will be a Marine Corps birthday I’ll never forget.”



MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners.