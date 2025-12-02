My DCMA: Karen Yamnitz, performance improvement officer

ST. LOUIS – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Karen Yamnitz shares her story.

My name is Karen Yamnitz, and this is my DCMA.

In my position as a performance improvement officer, I produce, organize, monitor, and interpret data to influence leadership decisions and shape strategic initiatives, such as performance metrics, resource workload model, and reimbursable reporting.

I also manage the Acquisition Quality Benchmarking Program to ensure internal controls are operating effectively. I serve as the focal point for the Plant Clearance Group for Risk Management and Internal Controls and Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation.

Our office is in downtown St. Louis right next to Busch Stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. It can be a little tricky with parking during the season, but our office is in the heart of the city. We’ve done our Walk to Wellness at the St. Louis Zoo, which is fabulous and free, and at the Gateway Arch.

I’ve been with DCMA for 14 years and love working for the agency. There are always opportunities to grow and expand your knowledge. I’m extraordinarily proud of our group within acquisitions. Like much of the agency, we had to overcome many challenges over the past year with limited resources. Our personnel show up and work hard every day, and I’m very proud to work alongside our plant clearance officers, and other plant clearance personnel. I believe in our mission, and I take pride in the work that we do.

DCMA ensures our warfighters are getting the right products, at the right time and at the right cost. In the plant clearance group, we ensure excess defense articles do not fall into the hands of our adversaries by executing demilitarization, thus keeping the warfighter and civilians safe. The plant clearance group also brings back tangible return on investment to the department by reutilizing and selling excess Department of War property.

I want to continue to grow my knowledge and experience with the data analytic tools we have available here at DCMA. I’m also looking forward to my continued involvement with the Contract Administration Lifecycle Management Capability Board and our growing partnership with the Operational Learning Center to ensure DCMA personnel can easily find training resources specific to their job duties.

A few unique things about me include I spent six months studying abroad in Townsville, Australia, when I was in college. It’s in Queensland, on the coast, and is only a couple of hours from the Great Barrier Reef. I had many adventures such as scuba diving, white water rafting and skydiving. My husband and I also have a classic arcade in our basement. As a hobby, my husband restores arcade games from the 1980s and 1990s. He holds the world record for each course in the Pole Position II arcade game.

I love to spend time with my children, friends and family. I am an empty nester with two college age kids, Austin and Addison, both attending the University of Missouri. I also love to read, swim and watch sports.