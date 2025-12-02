DM Airmen spearhead counter-sUAS innovation

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Davis-Monthan Airmen built and field-tested a low-cost small unmanned aircraft system program that advances DM’s counter-sUAS training and readiness during Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2025. In under 30 days, the DM Airmen under Air Force Repair Enhancement Program produced 10 mission-ready drones for $10,000 total, compared to the roughly $40,000 per aircraft often required for commercial systems. “Our goal was to prove we could build, repair and fly our own drones at a fraction of the cost,” said Senior Master Sgt. Trevor Runyan, the 48th Rescue Squadron, counter-sUAS lead. “We showed that Airmen can innovate faster and cheaper than industry models.” Using 3D printing and off-the-shelf components, the team designed custom airframes, payloads and spare parts that could be built in hours instead of weeks. The aircraft were tested during Mosaic Lightning 26-1, a Combat Readiness Exercise that provided opportunity for a base-wide assessment of DM’s counter-sUAS capabilities. Across the event, Airmen conducted 18 drone sorties over airfields, work centers and high-traffic areas with only two sightings reported by the more than 150 personnel exposed to the flights. “People didn’t recognize or report drones operating right in front of them,” said Tech. Sgt. Philip Abney, 48th RQS sUAS program manager. The exercise brought together security forces, explosive ordinance disposal, communications, maintenance, operations support and Federal Aviation Administration partners. The drones were used to simulate reconnaissance, hostile surveillance and base penetration attempts, giving response Airmen a rare opportunity to train against live sUAS activity in controlled conditions. “Adversaries use everything from hobby drones to modified, purpose-built aircraft,” said Abbey. “We wanted Airmen to see and respond to that full spectrum.” One drone that crashed during testing was repaired overnight using 3D-printed components, demonstrating the rapid-repair advantage of the in-house approach. “It’s not just the cost savings,” said Runyan. “It’s the ability to fix what breaks and get it back in the air right away.” AFREP leaders highlight the value of grassroots innovation and the need for more training in both sUAS operations and counter-sUAS defense. “This proves what Airmen are capable of when you remove barriers and let them solve problems,” said Runyan. “The threat is evolving fast, and we need to be ready now.” The team plans to expand the fleet, refine airframes and share lessons with other units across Air Combat Command, enhancing Airmen’s mission ready skills for the next generation of warfare. “We’ve shown the baseline of what’s possible,” said Abney. “Now it’s time to scale it.”

