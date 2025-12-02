NAVFAC Northwest Receives SAME Design Award for SIOP Project Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest is proud to announce Project 891 (P-891) received The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Design Award for 2025. SAME presents the award to federal projects that meet high standards of excellence in technical execution, architecture, infrastructure development and sustainable design, honoring projects that enhance mission and program objectives, effectively meet user requirements, and deliver cost-effective life-cycle solutions, and advance resilient, energy-efficient practices across the federal government.

P-891 is the first of several Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) projects underway at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) with a construction cost of over $100 million, highlighting its complex and critical nature. The project is replacing and relocating a 50-year-old electrical substation that serves as a critical electrical backbone, supporting nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, shipyard operations, and multiple high-security facilities across the shipyard.

“While constructing a new electrical substation is not necessarily a complex project, P-891’s complexity is in dealing with the parameters of building a new substation in a location that is extremely limited in space thus requiring a very economical use of the area available in order to meet the operational requirements, while also contending with current market conditions which prohibit quick procurement of the required electrical equipment,” said Nicholas Bloomer, NAVFAC Northwest project manager for P-891.

The task for the design team required delivering a fully modernized substation configuration while maintaining uninterrupted power to mission-essential operations. The project required simultaneous coordination across multiple jurisdictions and agencies, including NAVFAC, SIOP (PMO 555), Bonneville Power Administration, Puget Sound Energy, and numerous PSNS & IMF stakeholder organizations, each with distinct operational and technical requirements. The design team consisted of WSM JV, Stantec, Wood Harbinger, Fathom Architecture, Sitts & Hill, Ram Geo, Med-Tox Northwest, and Pro Dims LLC.

Visualization and modeling played a significant role in maintaining alignment with stakeholders. Three-dimensional models helped confirm constructability and risk mitigation, while visualization helped resolve access, sequencing, and interface concerns within PSNS & IMF’s constrained environment. All design documentation complied with Unified Facilities Criteria, National Fire Protection Association standards and NAVFAC design requirements.

“Our partners at WSM JV delivered a design that brings new capacity and resilience to PSNS & IMF,” said Cmdr. John Daly, resident officer-in-charge of construction at PSNS & IMF. “The diligence required to research and understand existing conditions dating back to the 19th century before transitioning into a 21st-century solution is nothing less than impressive.”

Through advanced modeling and collaborative planning, the project team enabled the complete replacement of one of the shipyard’s primary substations. The completed design reflects a coordinated, multidisciplinary engineering effort that enhances power reliability and supports the long-term operational needs of the U.S. Navy.

SIOP is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 38,000 shipyard employees.

NAVFAC Northwest provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services within an area of responsibility that spans across the Pacific Northwest. NAVFAC Northwest also provides facilities management to 14 Navy Operational Support Centers across 11 states, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa.

