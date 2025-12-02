Community turns out for blood drive

Fort Jackson personnel turned out for a community blood drive held at the Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center on post, Dec. 2.



Donating blood is “actually one of the most important things, and also one of the easiest things a person can do” to help the community, said Will Sexton, Fort Jackson’s Blood Drive Ambassador.



According to the American Red Cross “Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.”



“Whole blood cannot be manufactured, it has to be gained from another human,” Sexton said. “That’s the only way to get it, and it’s used in so many different ways, for life-saving measures, treatment of cancer and so many other medical issues.”



The American Red Cross states the common reasons people are not eligible to donate include cold, flu and other illnesses; medication they are taking; low iron; and travel outside the United States.



“Sadly, over 70% of the people who are eligible to donate blood do not donate,” Sexton said.



A fear of needles shouldn’t be a reason to not to donate.



It’s easy to give and it doesn’t hurt, Sexton added.



“Most people tell me the most painful thing they do during a donation was the finger prick,” he said, “and they no longer do that. They test your hemoglobin without pricking your finger.”



The blood drives take place at the SPRC every two months with the next being held Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(For more information about donating blood visit: www.redcrossblood.org)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2025 Date Posted: 12.04.2025 11:25 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US